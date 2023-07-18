Poor air quality alert issued for Massachusetts through Wednesday due to Canadian wildfires smoke

An air quality alert for Massachusetts will be in effect from midnight Tuesday until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires, state environmental officials said.

Poor air quality is dangerous for people in sensitive groups, including those with lung or heart disease, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors, the state Department of Environmental Protection said Tuesday.

The agency advises sensitive groups to reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, follow asthma action plans, and keep quick relief medicine handy.