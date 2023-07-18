Poor air quality alert issued for Massachusetts through Wednesday due to Canadian wildfires smoke

An air quality alert for Massachusetts will be in effect from midnight Tuesday until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires, state environmental officials said.
Poor air quality is dangerous for people in sensitive groups, including those with lung or heart disease, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors, the state Department of Environmental Protection said Tuesday.
The agency advises sensitive groups to reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, follow asthma action plans, and keep quick relief medicine handy.
Other areas of New England, including New Hampshire, Vermont, most of Maine, and Northwest Connecticut, have been under an air quality alert Tuesday, according to a press release from the EPA.
“The primary concern is high concentrations of fine particle air pollution that is unhealthy,” the release said.
People can help decrease pollution by reducing “activities that cause air emissions,” the release said.
Parts of the U.S. Northeast, Midwest and South, as well as the Great Plains, are also under air quality alerts as smoke from Canada continues to affect millions of Americans.
