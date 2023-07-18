Rain brings record-breaking water levels to N.H.

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire is drowning after the storms that hit parts of the state on Sunday. The deluge came on the heels of a week of heavy rain, and the ground was saturated, leaving the water with nowhere to go.

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Advertisement

A few spots have the highest flow ever recorded for this day in history. Take the Pemigewasset River in Plymouth, where 5,540 cubic feet per second, or cfs, of water was barreling through the waterway. The last record had been set in 1996, measuring just 3,770 cfs.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The Lamprey River in Raymond was also a record-setter, measuring more than 10 times higher than its last record of 107 cfs in 2004. A measurement after this weekend clocked in at 1,150 cfs.

We spoke with Ted Diers, assistant director of the water division at N.H.’s Department of Environmental Services, about how high the water is now and how long it might take to recede.

“Rivers we’re seeing very, very high levels, and lots of dangers,” he said. “There are some rivers that today are having the highest flow ever recorded for this day in history.”

He said last week Lake Sunapee was a foot and a half higher than it typically is. And Lake Winnipesaukee was 10.5 inches higher than normal, a first for mid-July since the state began publishing records in 1982, according to the Laconia Daily Sun.

Advertisement

A hot day like Monday can go a long way toward bringing water levels down dramatically, as water evaporates, according to Diers.

“The main response we have is making sure that our dams are in good shape,” he said. The state owns and operates 276 dams – and, fun fact, their average age is 100 years old.

Checking up on the dams is Corey Clark’s job, as chief engineer for the department’s dam bureau. He expects Lake Winnipesaukee to keep rising, given that the current forecast predicts a few more inches of rain in the coming days. But other lakes have either plateaued or are starting to come down, he said.

Right now, the state is letting water out of both Lake Winnipesaukee and Lake Winnisquam to bring levels down and make some space to store future rain.

Clark has to strike a difficult balance: letting out enough water so that the water in the dam doesn’t get too high without inundating anyone downstream. If the water gets too high, it can threaten the structure and in severe cases cause the dam to fail, which is what happened in Winchester last week.

Clark said while the state is monitoring its dams, he’s not aware of any at risk of failing right now.

As for the water, it’s not going anywhere soon, according to Clark.

Without rain, it could take a few weeks for the water to recede to its normal levels. “But with the rain in the forecast, it could certainly be several weeks longer than that,” he said.

Advertisement

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.