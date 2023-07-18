Restaurateur accused in North End shooting had history of disputes with city, neighbor

Patrick Mendoza, who runs Monica’s Trattoria, faces charges of assault to murder and other firearm offenses for allegedly firing multiple shots outside of a pastry shop last Wednesday at a neighbor he has feuded with for years. Police continue to search for the 54-year-old, who has been on the run since July 12.

The North End restaurateur accused of opening fire outside Modern Pastry last week has a history of disputes with the city, from a squabble over his apparent insistence on painting a fire hydrant pink to landing on a list of protesters Mayor Michelle Wu’s office sent to police last year.

The shooting prompted the Boston Licensing Board on Tuesday to schedule an “informational hearing” for Thursday about the restaurant’s liquor license “to review the character and fitness of the Licensee and manager of record.” Mendoza’s name is on the license.

Mendoza could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening. High-profile defense attorney Rosemary Scapicchio said Tuesday that she’s representing Mendoza but does not have enough information to comment on his behalf about the criminal charges or the battles with the city.

A variety of court and municipal documents lay out the history of a man who was engaged in multiple quarrels: some with authority, another with a neighbor; some petty, the latest nearly deadly.

Among the less serious is the matter of the fire hydrant. Specifically, one outside Mendoza’s restaurant, which is supposed to be black and yellow, as all hydrants are in Boston. But last summer, it was painted pink, and the Boston Water & Sewer Commission accused Monica’s Trattoria restaurant of doing it, according to documents from the commission.

The commission said city workers had to repaint the hydrant six times last year — on June 23, June 29, July 18, Aug. 3, Aug. 4, and Sept. 3.

The commission said Tuesday it reached an agreement with Monica’s Trattoria, in which the restaurant wouldn’t pay a fine up to $2,000, but would help them maintain the fire hydrant — in its black and yellow state.

Mendoza’s more volatile situation, according to police, happened last Wednesday night in front of cannoli-haven Modern Pastry when he rode up on a bike and hurled threats at Rocco Giovanello, with whom he has had a longstanding feud. Mendoza eventually pulled out a revolver and fired two shots at Giovanello, according to charging documents.

Mendoza missed, according to the police report, and though a bullet went through the window of the busy shop, no one was injured.

Patrick Mendoza, 54, of Boston, is wanted by police in connection to a shooting outside Modern Pastry in the North End late Wednesday night, July 12, 2023. Boston Police Department

Giovanello, 60, later told police he’s known Mendoza for about 20 years, and as police summarized in the report, “there is an on-going feud involving multiple incidents over the last several years.”

Incident reports describe an argument four years ago between Giovanello and Mendoza during a traffic jam. Later that February day, when the two crossed paths again, police say, Mendoza’s brother, Frankie, smashed a glass bottle over Giovanello’s head, and both Mendozas punched and kicked him.

Patrick Mendoza was ultimately sentenced to probation for his role in the altercation — which was due to end last week.

Aside from running several well-known Italian eateries in the North End, each called some variation of Monica’s, the Mendoza brothers are also known for taking part in the protests last year against Wu.

Jorge Mendoza, who declined to comment for this story, held press conferences in opposition to Wu’s edict that North End restaurants alone would have to pay a fee to take part in the city’s outdoor dining program.

The Mendozas railed against Wu, saying she was discriminating against Italians and crushing their small businesses. Wu said at the time, the fee was a compromise with North End residents affected by the small neighborhood’s many restaurants taking up significant street space. Patrick and Jorge Mendoza, along with other restaurateurs, filed a lawsuit fighting the city’s rules, but it was ultimately dismissed.

Protesters — including Patrick Mendoza — dogged Wu around the city for much of last year over vaccine mandates, the outdoor dining restrictions, and other causes. They were thrust back into the headlines this past week after the Boston Herald reported Wu’s office sent a list of 15 protesters’ names to the police captain who was overseeing downtown and Charlestown.

The list included “Mendoza Brothers from the North End” as well as former Boston Police sergeant Shana Cottone, who was fired as a result of her role in anti-vaccine-mandate protests outside of Wu’s Roslindale home and at events she held around the city.

The list quickly made the rounds in national conservative media. Critics lambasted the e-mail as “Nixon-esque,” as Tuesday’s front-page Herald headline read, alluding to former president Richard Nixon’s infamous list of enemies.

A Wu spokesperson said the city made the list at the police department’s request following a June 10 public safety meeting in the days between the Dorchester Day parade and Bunker Hill Day. Protesters disrupted the earlier event and authorities feared the same would happen at Bunker Hill Day.

A Wu spokesperson said the department, “asked for a list of individuals who had been involved in public disruption and harassment of the Mayor at the Dorchester Day Parade and outside her house. The e-mail was sent as a follow up immediately after that meeting.”

Wu, responding to questions about why she sent a list of critics to police, said on Tuesday the city has to have a “public safety plan” for events in light of the protests.

“For over a year now, there has been a group of individuals here locally — many from outside Boston — at our events or yelling at my family outside our home for months,” she said, “following my kids and me as I walked them to school, committing violence against the police officers who are on our detail team, or, even, in recent days, even more explicit violence.”

Asked if the list was an intimidation tactic, she insisted, “Certainly no.”

Staff writer Emma Platoff contributed to this report.

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him on Twitter @cotterreporter.