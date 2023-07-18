15 candidates qualify for R.I’s First Congressional District ballot

PROVIDENCE — A total of 15 candidates — 13 Democrats and two Republicans — have qualified to appear on the ballot in the race for Rhode Island’s First Congressional District seat, the secretary of state’s office announced Tuesday.
While a whopping 35 candidates declared their candidacies for the seat, less than half met the requirement to submit 500 or more certified signatures on nomination papers. No independent candidates will be on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.
But 13 Democrats will appear on the Sept. 5 primary ballot, including (in alphabetical order): Gabe Amo, Nicholas A. Autiello II, Stephanie Beauté, Walter Berbrick, Sandra C. Cano, Donald R. Carlson, Stephen M. Casey, Spencer Dickinson, John Goncalves, Sabina Matos, Ana B. Quezada, J. Aaron Regunberg, and Allen R. Waters.
Meanwhile, two Republicans will appear on the primary ballot: Terri Flynn, and Gerry W. Leonard Jr.
The Democrats who did not meet the 500 signature requirement include House Finance Committee Chairman Marvin L. Abney, of Newport Democrat, and Narragansett Indian Tribal elder Bella Noka, of Richmond.
The Republicans who did not meet the 500 signature requirement are Gary Donald Fagnant, of North Providence, and William Jay LeBron Jr., of Providence.
The deadline to file challenges of nomination papers is 4 p.m. Wednesday, along with the deadline for candidates to file withdrawals of candidacy. The ballot placement lottery will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
