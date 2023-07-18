State House evacuated due to basement fire

“At this time it appears the fire was confined to the basement. We are not aware of any injuries,” State Police said. “Bowdoin, Beacon and Hancock and Dern streets are closed to the public. Updates to follow.”

The fire was discovered at 2:12 p.m, State Police said.

An electrical fire in the basement of the State House prompted an evacuation of the building Tuesday, authorities said.

The fire broke out in a transformer room in the “sub-basement” of the State House, State Police said.

“Companies are awaiting electrical utility to cut power before they make entry to extinguish the fire,” State Police said. “There are smoke conditions in other parts of the building.”

State Auditor Diana DiZoglio stood outside the State House on Derne Street during the evacuation, without her wallet and phone.

”This has never happened since I’ve been working on Beacon Hill over the course of the last 11 years,” said DiZoglio, a Methuen Democrat who has served as a state senator and legislative aide. “We assumed it was either a fire drill or that somebody pulled the fire alarm.”

On Twitter, Boston Globe reporters posted photos of the response from fire officials.

