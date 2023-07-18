It’s not just us. There are now four ‘heat domes’ around the world where temperatures are soaring.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,’’ the weather service said. The need for air conditioning is driving energy demand up. Phoenix, Arizona has reached 110 or higher for 18 consecutive days, tying a record set in 1974, the National Weather Service said in a tweet. The forecast for the rest of the week calls for highs of 115 to 116, which will set a new all-time record.

The heat continues across the southern US from California to Florida. Temperatures in Dallas are forecast to reach 106 degrees Tuesday and when humidity is thrown in it will feel more like 110 or more, the National Weather Service said.

In Mexico, temperatures are forecast to hit 45 degrees celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) in Baja California and Sonora, and between 40 to 45 degrees celsius in Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Tamauilpas, Campeche and the Yucatán, according to Servicio Meteorológico Nacional.

The heat dome across northern Mexico and the southern US is one of four spread around the world. Another is focused over the North Atlantic. A third in North Africa is causing southern Europe and the Mediterranean to bake. The fourth is in southern Asia.

The land isn’t the only thing that is baking. In the waters off Miami, the Atlantic is currently 88.9 degrees Fahrenheit while the air temperature is 85.3, according to the US National Data Buoy Center. So you’d have to get out of the water to cool down.

Meanwhile in Europe, the extreme heat blanketing the Mediterranean is set to peak in parts of Italy on Tuesday, triggering fresh warnings as temperatures approach Europe’s all-time high and wildfires hit Greece.

Temperatures in central Tokyo, Japan, have soared to nearly 9 degrees celsius (16 degrees Fahrenheit) above the seasonal average, as the extreme heat blanketing the world continues to smash historical norms.