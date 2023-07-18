Today in History: July 18, Nelson Mandela is born

Birthdays: Skating champion and commentator Dick Button is 94. Olympic gold medal figure skater Tenley Albright is 88. Movie director Paul Verhoeven is 85. Musician Brian Auger is 84. Singer Dion DiMucci is 84. Actor James Brolin is 83. Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Torre is 83. Singer Martha Reeves is 82. Pure Prairie League singer Craig Fuller is 74. Business mogul Richard Branson is 73. Actor Margo Martindale is 72. Singer Ricky Skaggs is 69. Golf Hall of Famer Nick Faldo is 66. Actor Elizabeth McGovern is 62. Broadcaster Wendy Williams is 59. Actor Vin Diesel is 56. Retired NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway is 52. Actor Eddie Matos is 51. Singer-songwriter M.I.A. is 48. Rock musician Daron Malakian is 48. Actor Elsa Pataky is 47. Actor Jason Weaver is 44. Actor Kristen Bell is 43. Actor Priyanka Chopra is 41. Actor Chace Crawford is 38. Actor James Norton is 38. Punch Brothers musician Paul Kowert is 37.

Today is Tuesday, July 18, the 199th day of 2023. There are 166 days left in the year.

In 1536, the English Parliament passed an act declaring the authority of the pope void in England.

In 1863, during the Civil War, Union troops spearheaded by the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry, made up of Black soldiers, charged Confederate-held Fort Wagner on Morris Island, S.C. The Confederates were able to repel the Northerners, who suffered heavy losses; the 54th’s commander, Colonel Robert Gould Shaw, was among those who were killed.

In 1918, South African anti-apartheid leader and president Nelson Mandela was born in the village of Mvezo.

In 1925, Adolf Hitler published the first volume of his autobiographical screed, “Mein Kampf (My Struggle).”

In 1944, Hideki Tojo was removed as Japanese premier and war minister because of setbacks suffered by his country in World War II. American forces in France captured the Normandy town of St. Lo.

In 1947, President Truman signed a Presidential Succession Act which placed the speaker of the House and the Senate president pro tempore next in the line of succession after the vice president.

In 1964, nearly a week of rioting erupted in New York’s Harlem neighborhood following the fatal police shooting of a Black teenager, James Powell, two days earlier.

In 1969, Senator Edward M. Kennedy, Democrat of Massachusetts, left a party on Chappaquiddick Island near Martha’s Vineyard with Mary Jo Kopechne, 28; Kennedy’s car later went off a bridge into the water. Kennedy was able to escape, but Kopechne drowned.

In 1984, gunman James Huberty opened fire at a McDonald’s in San Ysidro, Calif., killing 21 people before being shot dead by police. Walter F. Mondale won the Democratic presidential nomination in San Francisco.

In 1994, a bomb hidden in a van destroyed a Jewish cultural center in Buenos Aires, killing 85. Tutsi rebels declared an end to Rwanda’s 14-week-old civil war.

In 2005, an unrepentant Eric Rudolph was sentenced in Birmingham, Ala., to life in prison for an abortion clinic bombing that killed an off-duty police officer and maimed a nurse.

In 2013, once the very symbol of American industrial might, Detroit became the biggest US city to file for bankruptcy, its finances ravaged and its neighborhoods hollowed out by a long, slow decline in population and auto manufacturing.

Last year, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced an internal review into the actions of State Police who had dozens of troopers and agents on the scene during a slow and chaotic response to the Uvalde elementary school massacre that left 21 dead. The review came after the release of a damning report by the Texas House revealed wide failures by all levels of law enforcement. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said he planned to retire by the end of President Biden’s term in January 2025.

