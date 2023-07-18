Judge takes up whether Biden’s changes of asylum rules are legal

The restrictions — which penalize migrants who fail to follow the rules — have led to a dramatic drop in unauthorized border crossings. But thousands are waiting in Mexico for an appointment to seek humanitarian protection in the United States, jammed into fetid tent camps similar to those Joe Biden deplored on the campaign trail in 2020.

BROWNSVILLE, Tex. — A federal judge is set Wednesday to hear a challenge to the Biden administration’s new restrictions on seeking asylum, a case that could upend the fragile calm that has taken hold in US border cities and reshape America’s role as a refuge for foreigners fleeing harm.

Federal law says anyone fleeing persecution may request asylum once they reach US soil, no matter how they got there. Successive administrations have attempted to restrict that simple rule, however, desperate to reduce record numbers of crossings that have overwhelmed the immigration system, leaving many to live for years in the United States without a decision in their cases.

The Biden administration has declared that migrants are automatically ineligible for asylum if they enter the United States illegally or fail to seek asylum in another country on their route, according to a temporary rule imposed in mid-May. Asylum-seekers who cross the border illegally are being treated like any other unauthorized crosser, meaning they can be deported and barred from reentering for five years.

US District Judge Jon S. Tigar, an Obama nominee who is hearing the case Wednesday, in Oakland, Calif., struck down similar restrictions on seeking asylum under the Trump administration, saying they ignored clear commands from Congress to let foreigners apply for protection.

The Biden administration emphasizes that its rules are different from Trump’s because they include multiple legal pathways to enter the country. Asylum-seekers may apply for an appointment through a Customs and Border Protection smartphone app and can also argue that they deserve an exemption from the rule because they are ill or in imminent danger. Migrants from specific countries such as Venezuela and Haiti can also apply to be allowed in on “parole,” if they have a US sponsor to receive them.

Officials say the rule is temporary, a two-year stopgap to control the border as the world reels from pandemic-ravaged economies and repressive governments. Since it took effect in mid-May to mid-June, a little more than 7,200 migrants have been declared ineligible for asylum, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. But border apprehensions dropped from about 200,000 to 100,000 from May to June, a sign that the number of illegal crossings has plummeted.

Biden officials note that most migrants who claim asylum do not ultimately win their cases in immigration court, though they are rarely deported. In its statement, DHS said the agency is "confident in our legal authority" to implement the rule.

The UN refugee commissioner advocates for migrants are not convinced. They have said the policy violates federal and international law, arguing that migrants fleeing for their safety should not be forced to wait to schedule an appointment to be heard. No matter what he decides, Tigar’s ruling could be appealed, potentially placing the hard-won protections for refugees forged in the aftermath of World War II for consideration before the Supreme Court.

“We’re talking about an essential human right being denied with very precipitous consequences,” said Michael Knowles, spokesperson for the National Citizenship and Immigration Services Council 119, which represents asylum officers and other immigration employees and also opposes the restrictions. “Imagine, when the US is supposed to be setting the standard for the rest of the world.”

The perceived success of Biden’s approach depends on which side of the border the migrants are on.

Brownsville, an American city of 200,000 on the other side of the Rio Grande from Matamoros, Mexico, is officially under a state of emergency. But that emergency has dissipated in recent months.

The streets are quiet, thanks to a 70 percent drop in illegal border crossers since the new asylum rule and other Biden policy changes took effect. City workers greet the relatively small number of newcomers released from holding facilities and escort them to a curtained-off parking garage and to the first bus out of town.

Migrants lined up to receive donated food and hygiene supplies from Team Brownsville, a nonprofit that supports migrants in Matamoros, Mexico. Meridith Kohut/For The Washington Post

In Matamoros, however, migrants trying to navigate the new rules are squeezing into shelters, sharing hotel rooms, curling up in a large camp on the dry riverbank or under pop-up tents at a grimy former gas station.

On a pedestrian bridge one hot morning in late June, Mexican authorities shooed away those who did not have an appointment through the app — including some Mexicans, even though the rule change is not supposed to apply to them.

“Let’s go, please,” one officer said to migrants who gathered at the Matamoros edge of the bridge. “Now.”

Advocates for immigrants say it is unlawful for officials to block migrants from crossing borders in search of protection — and unfair to presume they can easily navigate US asylum law and appointments via smartphone apps. The process of requesting asylum is supposed to be simple, they said, because lives are at stake.

But advocates are powerless to navigate around the new rules until the court case is resolved.

In the sweltering heat one recent day, Christina Asencio, a lawyer with Human Rights First, tried to explain to migrants in the Matamoros camps how the system is supposed to work.

Asylum is a right, she said, standing on a platform that used to hold gas pumps, and getting a chance to seek it should be as simple as crossing the border. To qualify, in the United States or another country, a person must have a well-founded fear that they will face persecution in their homeland because of their race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or another characteristic that might single them out.

Asencio said her organization and other legal groups disagreed with the Biden administration’s rules and restrictions on requesting asylum and were helping to fight them in court.

“But that’s the reality,” she said, as migrants stared back at her. Some later said they felt hopeless. Most were from Haiti and had been on the run for years, from devastating earthquakes, marauding gangs, and such instability that the president was assassinated in 2021 in his own home.

After Ascencio finished her presentation, a whoop sounded from a tent in the back of the camp.

A married couple had gotten their asylum appointment through the CBP app. They had been trying to seek asylum since January, sharing a narrow foldout futon that the husband had lugged on buses from southeast Mexico. Soon they would start their new lives in New Jersey, pending a hearing before an immigration judge.

"They suffer so much here," said Felicia Rangel-Samponaro, director of the Sidewalk School, which provides education and other aid to migrants in Mexico. She was in tears as she watched the impromptu celebration, aware, she said, that so many others would have to wait.