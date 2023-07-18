Michigan charges 16 fake electors for Donald Trump with election law and forgery felonies

“It would be malfeasance of the greatest magnitude if my department failed to act here in the face of overwhelming evidence of an organized effort to circumvent the lawfully cast ballots of millions of Michigan voters in a presidential election,” Nessel said in a statement.

Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, announced Tuesday that all 16 individuals would face eight criminal charges, including two counts of forgery, which is a 14-year felony. The group includes Republican National Committeewoman Kathy Berden and Meshawn Maddock, former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s attorney general filed felony charges Tuesday against 16 Republicans who acted as fake electors for then-president Trump in 2020, accusing them of submitting false certificates confirming they were legitimate electors despite Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

There was no immediate reaction from the White House after the charges were announced.

The group is alleged to have met on Dec. 14, 2020, and signed their names to multiple certificates stating they were the qualified electors for Trump. These false documents were then transmitted to the US Senate and National Archives.

In January of last year, Nessel asked federal prosecutors to open a criminal investigation into 16 Republicans.

Nessel alleged a “coordinated effort” among Republican parties in several battleground states, including Michigan, to push so-called alternate slates of electors with fake documents. She said she wants federal authorities to make an evaluation for possible charges.

Associated Press

GOP hopefuls welcomed at Christians United for Israel summit

ARLINGTON, Va. — When John McCain was the Republican presidential nominee in 2008, he was forced to reject megachurch pastor John Hagee’s endorsement after a sermon surfaced that was derided as antisemitic.

But as the 2024 campaign for the White House intensifies, Hagee and his organization, Christians United for Israel, are welcome presences within the GOP.

Hagee and Hagee’s group hosted several presidential contenders at their annual summit in suburban Washington this week, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, and former vice president Mike Pence. They all pledged fierce loyalty to Israel and were unified in criticizing President Biden as weak.

The event — and Hagee’s prominent role in it — was a reminder of how the GOP’s further embrace of Christian Zionism has been evolving from the fringe to the mainstream for years, especially after Donald Trump’s presidency reshaped the modus operandi of Republican politics.

Christians United for Israel’s annual summit has become a regular stop for Republicans wishing to showcase their pro-Israel and conservative Christian bona fides to the mostly white evangelical audience.

As Israel experiences a tumultuous rightward shift, support for its government has become key in courting the white evangelical Republican base, many of whom believe the state of Israel and its Jewish people fulfill biblical prophecy.

Trump, the GOP front-runner, was not in attendance. According to Christians United for Israel, Trump was not invited to this year’s summit, though he has been in the past.

While in office, Trump offered policies that were popular among American Christian Zionists and Israeli religious-nationalists, including moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and supporting Jewish settlements in occupied territories to the detriment of Palestinian hopes for statehood.

On his Truth Social platform last year, Trump wrote, “No President has done more for Israel than I have. Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.”

Most American Jews remain staunch Democratic voters and critical of the former president, including his ties to extremists. Amid rising antisemitism, Trump hosted a dinner at Mar-a-Lago last fall with two outspoken antisemites.

The partisan rift has extended to Israel — with Republicans holding far more favorable views of the country than Democrats, according to opinion polls.

Other GOP candidates have been laying the groundwork to be the Christian Zionist choice in 2024. Senator Tim Scott, who has spoken at previous Christians United for Israel summits but did not this year, has pushed measures against antisemitism in Congress.

DeSantis made a repeat visit to Jerusalem in April to speak and meet with Israeli leaders. “The Bible comes to life when you’re in Israel,” he told the 1,200 attendees at this year’s CUFI summit on Monday

Associated Press

Pair of Tenn. Democrats raise more than $2m

NASHVILLE — Tennessee state Representatives Justin Pearson and Justin Jones have raised more than $2 million combined through about 70,400 campaign donations after Republican lawmakers abruptly expelled the Democrats this spring for their gun control protest on the House floor.

The vast majority of those small donations came over just a few days when the two had been kicked out, but not yet reinstated. If Republicans kept the two young Black House members in office, they would not have been allowed to fund-raise as sitting lawmakers during a legislative session.

Instead, each of the two lawmakers saw a flood of campaign cash beyond the norm for even Republican legislative leaders to raise, let alone two freshman Democrats who are in the superminority.

Campaign finance reports that were due by the end of Monday show how much Democrats capitalized on the national attention. Jones and Pearson were expelled over a breach of decorum rules for their protest calling for the GOP to pass gun control measures after the March 27 deadly shooting at a Christian school in Nashville. Their white colleague who joined them in protest, Representative Gloria Johnson, was spared by a single vote.

Jones, from Nashville, brought in almost $959,000 from April 6, the date of the expulsions, to his reinstatement on April 10 by local Nashville officials. In total, he raised nearly $1.1 million from early April through June.

Pearson, from Memphis, raised more than $857,000 from his expulsion until April 13, when he was sworn back into the House and returned to the floor the day after the Shelby County Commission voted to reinstate him. Pearson’s total fund-raising topped $971,000 from April through June. His campaign previously provided the Associated Press with preliminary totals.

Associated Press

Pa. woman convicted for actions on Jan. 6

A Pennsylvania woman who used a bullhorn to direct rioters attacking the US Capitol was convicted on Tuesday of charges that she joined the mob in an attempt to keep Joe Biden out of the White House.

US District Judge Royce Lamberth heard testimony without a jury before he convicted Rachel Marie Powell of felony charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, siege. Powell, who was convicted of all nine counts in her indictment, is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 17, according to court records.

Powell, wearing a distinctive pink hat and fur-lined jacket hoodie, joined a mob of rioters who confronted police officers at bike rack barriers on the west side of the Capitol. She used her back to push against the police line, prosecutors said.

A video captured Powell using a bullhorn to encourage other rioters to “coordinate together if you’re going to take this building.” She also gave them “very detailed instructions” about the layout of the Capitol, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit.

Powell told rioters they had “another window to break.” She herself used an ice-axe and a large pipe to break a window, according to prosecutors.

Powell waived her right to a jury trial. The judge convicted her of charges that she interfered with police and obstructed the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress for certifying Biden’s 2020 electoral victory over Donald Trump.

A lawyer for Powell had no comment on the verdict.

Associated Press