Michigan charges 16 fake electors for Donald Trump with election law and forgery felonies

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general is charging 16 Republicans with multiple felonies after they are alleged to have submitted false certificates stating they were the state’s presidential electors despite Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in 2020.

Dana Nessel, a Democrat, announced Tuesday that all 16 individuals would be charged with multiple felony counts, including two counts of forgery, which is a 14-year felony. The group includes Republican National Committeewoman Kathy Berden and Meshawn Maddock, former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party.