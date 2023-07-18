Phoenix breaks heat record set in 1974

People in the Southwest are used to brutal summers. Phoenix has had plenty of days that soar past 100 degrees. Water misters spritz patios, and neighborhoods and playgrounds clear out in the midday sun. Monsoons usually sweep through with refreshing relief. But this stagnant summer is testing even the hardiest, and putting many more people at risk.

“Record Broken,” the National Weather Service posted on Twitter. “As of 11:59 AM MST, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport has reached 110°F. This is now the 19th straight day with a temperature that reaches or exceeds 110°F, which breaks the previous record of 18 days set back in 1974, nearly 50 years ago.”

On Tuesday, Phoenix reached a miserable milestone: It was the first time the city had measured 19 days in a row of 110-degree or more temperatures, breaking a record set in 1974. The forecast called for a high of 117 degrees Fahrenheit.

“It just feels awful,” said Mazey Christensen, 20, a scooper at Sweet Republic, an ice cream shop in Phoenix.

Business at the store has been steady; on blistering days, customers tend to go for fruity flavors like watermelon sorbet and pineapple whip. But they mostly visit the shop later in the day when the sun is not so scorching.

The temperatures are “very extreme,” said Matt Salerno, a meteorologist with the weather service in Phoenix. “We’re talking 10 degrees above where they normally are.” The city set another heat record Monday: eight consecutive days in which the overnight temperature never dipped below 90 degrees.

Sizzling temperatures are creating problems across the globe.

The heat wave choking China is so intense that it even became a repeated talking point for John Kerry, President Biden’s special envoy for climate change, as he met with China’s premier Tuesday in Beijing to discuss cooperation on slowing global warming. Tuesday was the 27th day this year that Beijing has recorded temperatures above 95 degrees — the most number of days in one year since records began. In the province of Xinjiang, temperatures reached an all-time recorded high for the country: almost 126 degrees

Officials warned residents and tourists packing Mediterranean destinations to stay indoors during the hottest hours as the second heat wave in as many weeks hits the region and Greece, Spain, and Switzerland battled wildfires. In Italy, civil protection workers monitored crowds for people in distress from the heat in central Rome, while Red Cross teams in Portugal took to social media to warn people not to leave pets or children in parked cars. In Greece, volunteers handed out drinking water, and in Spain, they reminded people to protect themselves from breathing in smoke from fires.

In the Middle East, the heat index reached 152 degrees, nearing — or surpassing — levels thought to be the most intense the human body can withstand. The heat index measures how hot it feels outside while accounting for both temperature and humidity. That temperature was reported at Persian Gulf International Airport in Iran.

The heat is particularly brutal and inescapable at the sprawling homeless encampment in central Phoenix known as “the Zone.” Phoenix is slowly clearing tents block by block, but health care workers in the Zone say that regular counts show the number of people living there has remained the same or even grown.

There are barely any trees and, this July, people have been suffering second-degree burns after they pass out or fall asleep on the hot asphalt and sidewalks.

There are few sources of running water other than donated bottles and portable wash stations. So a spigot outside a shelter often has a line of people pouring water over their heads and filling up 5-gallon jugs to take back to their tents.

“It just sucks it right out of you,” said Charles Outen, 49, who said he had spent the summer hopscotching between cooling centers during the day and sleeping at local churches at night to avoid the heat.

For many in the city and across the Southwest, the searing temperatures have come with little relief: The monsoon season — which typically brings cooling thunderstorms to the deserts of Arizona and New Mexico — is arriving later than usual.

And all across the South, the heat has been not only strikingly severe, but also abnormally persistent.

This week, hot and humid conditions were expected to worsen along the Gulf Coast and throughout the Southeast, according to the weather service. Across the country, about 100 million people are under heat alerts. And even parts of Northern states, including Michigan, New York, and Vermont, have recently broken daily temperature records.

In Palm Springs, Calif., a desert resort city in Southern California, residents and tourists have been trying their best to keep cool in temperatures that spiked to around 115 degrees.

The heat can be especially brutal for those who were already dealing with medical conditions like cancer, diabetes, drug addiction, and heart disease, said Dr. Jerald Moser, a co-director of the emergency department at the Tucson Medical Center in Arizona.

“We see people passing out from full-blown heat stroke with a core body temperature of 104 degrees,” he said.

In the Phoenix area, there have been 12 reported heat-related deaths this year through mid-June, and 40 more open cases where heat is being investigated as a factor, according to the medical examiner in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix.

In Texas, the heat this year has prompted cotton plants, especially in the southern parts of the state, to bloom early. “It’s running ahead of time, which is not good,” said Josh McGinty, an agronomist with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service whose office in Corpus Christi is bordered by cotton fields.

Normally during this time of year, a few bulbs would be starting to unfurl. Instead, McGinty said, “every fruit on the plant is open, and they shouldn’t be. The heat is just shutting the plants down. They’re in survival mode at this point.”

But even that, he said, is better than last year, when the cotton crop suffered even more because of droughts.

Farther east, residents of Southern states are bracing for a long spell of hot and muggy days. Heat indexes were expected to surpass 100 degrees this week in many cities including Jackson, Miss., Montgomery, Ala., and Tallahassee, Fla.

On Monday afternoon, Ralph Horton was driving east along Interstate 20 to his home in Tallapoosa, Ga., when he stopped in Vicksburg, Miss., for a break.

He was traveling from Texas, where he had spent a few days. “Oh, my gosh, it was hot,” he said.

On Monday, he stood on an overlook with a view of the Mississippi River, anticipating a different kind of heat — the kind that is oppressive even when the temperatures don’t reach triple digits. “The humidity is killer in this part of the country,” Horton said.

The spot where he stood was already under a heat advisory, with heat indexes forecast to reach around 110 degrees Tuesday.

Material from The Washington Post and the Associated Press was used in this report.








