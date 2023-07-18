Why is a road redesign, of all things, tearing apart West Roxbury?

The big Boston transportation news of the week practically came to me this week: Dueling protests unfolded Wednesday afternoon on Centre Street in West Roxbury, for and against Mayor Michelle Wu’s plan to reduce the four travel lanes to three between Holy Name rotary and LaGrange Street.

I live near the intersection of Centre and Mathorne Road — ground zero for the debate over the so-called “road diet,” and also between the two protest sites. I’ll put my own biases on the table: I’m in favor of the road diet, and I’m convinced by the city’s argument that it’ll make a now-dangerous street safer for all users at minimal inconvenience to anyone.

Advertisement

But more interesting to me than the merits or flaws of the plan has been watching the sheer intensity of the reaction to what are, if you strip away all the rhetoric, very minor changes. I mean, dozens of people came out in 90 degree heat to protest a street redesign.

A West Roxbury resident protesting the city’s controversial West Roxbury road diet plan, which would reduce lanes on Centre Street and add bike lanes. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

It seems pretty clear that to diehard opponents of the road diet, this is about more than just how to configure West Roxbury’s asphalt. Like a lot of bike-lane wars in cities sprouting up across the country, the fight isn’t really about turning lanes and parking spots and road markings. It’s a proxy battle over … something.

Globe correspondent Ellie Wolfe, who covered the events, described a “lively” anti-road diet protest that drew about 50 opponents. Down the street, about 25 came to the event backing Wu’s changes.

Universal Hub also covered the events, and the photos — showing a largely older demographic protesting the road diet, one even waving a Gadsden “Don’t Tread on Me” flag, while down the road younger families with children supported it — are worth several thousand words.

Opponents seem to imagine that support for the road diet is all from outsiders bent on imposing their pro-cycling agenda on the neighborhood. (A bike lane would be added to Centre Street under the plan, though city officials insist that’s not the main purpose of the redesign and that they’d be seeking to shrink the road anyway for safety reasons.)

Advertisement

But trying to frame the road redesign in tribal, us-vs.-them terms isn’t just unhelpful — it’s also factually wrong. Plenty of West Roxbury residents support the change — and there are more of us than the foes might imagine.

Want to hear more about the road diet? My colleague Abdallah Fayyad asked at-large city councilors about it at a recent forum; see their responses here.

Alan Wirzbicki is Globe deputy editor for editorials. He can be reached at alan.wirzbicki@globe.com.