GOP’s evolving but still evasive stand on global warming

Fires raged in tinder-dry Canadian forests, and smoke from them hung over American cities like a dust storm on Mars. The combination of global warming and an El Nino weather pattern turned the heat up to broil, scorching the American Southwest, West, and Pacific Northwest, as well as Mexico, southern Europe, and regions of China and India. Temperatures set ominous new records, which were then shattered yet again.

This is the summer when the manic madness of our probable future arrived in near biblical fashion around the world.

We don’t yet have current heat-death figures, but a new study found that last year’s hellish summer suffering was responsible for more than 60,000 deaths in Europe alone.

This year, it wasn’t just the heat, however. Dense downpours from a slow-moving storm system made worse by the increased moisture-carrying capacity of warmer air pounded already saturated landscapes in the Northeast, triggering flooding from Providence to western Maine and central New Hampshire to Montpelier from Long Lake, N.Y., to Bucks County, Pa.

No, the cause wasn’t climate change alone. Still, it should now be clear to anyone who is not entrenched in denialism that global warming is both very real and very dangerous. The current question is: Having failed to prevent its onset, can we still forestall its worst effects?

The good news: After a decade and a half of purposeful purblindness, the GOP appears to be opening its eyes to climate change. Why, there’s even a Conservative Climate Caucus in the US House, which acknowledges that “the climate is changing, and decades of a global industrial era that has brought prosperity to the world has also contributed to that change.” The bad news: Its main aim seems to be boosting the use of natural gas rather than renewable energy sources.

Overall, the Republican Party is evolving toward this stance: We acknowledge global warming is real, we just disagree about how to address it.

That disagreement is certainly broad ranging. Elected Republicans don’t agree with the call from GOP graybeards for a refundable carbon tax. They also opposed the Obama administration’s regulatory approach to limiting carbon emissions. Plus they dislike the voluntary Paris climate agreement. Meanwhile, a sum total of zero Congressional Republicans supported the Biden administration’s incentive-based approach to decarbonizing our future.

The front-runner for the GOP nomination remains Donald Trump, who has suggested climate change is a hoax and who as president took the United States out of the Paris Agreement and made it clear he didn’t intend to do anything meaningful to address global warming. His closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, has shown some interest in fortifying Florida against the depredations of extreme weather but has otherwise had little to say beyond noting that he rejects what he calls the “politicization of the weather.”

So what are Republicans for, besides more natural gas? Well, more trees. And more nuclear. And more research, in the hope it will lead to an easy technological solution. That’s something, but absent emissions reduction, it’s more stall than solution.

Further, their old ways are dying hard, as they demonstrated when John Kerry, the US special presidential envoy for climate, appeared before a House Subcommittee on Climate Change before leaving on a trip to China to jump-start stalled climate negotiations.

The GOP’s focus wasn’t on what they were for but rather what they were against. Like, say, recognizing that since the United States has historically emitted considerably more greenhouse gases to the atmosphere than China and India, it’s not entirely realistic to expect that those countries will agree to the same timetable for reduction as ours.

And then there was US Representative Scott Perry, Republican of Pennsylvania, chairman of the far-right Freedom Caucus, which is to say, the group to which Kevin McCarthy sold — well, mortgaged — his soul to become House speaker.

When Perry accused Kerry of trying “to fix a problem that … doesn’t exist,” Kerry started to ask why the congressman thought that the rest of the world recognized the climate crisis: “[W]hy do you think 195 countries in the world, their prime ministers, their presidents—”

“Because they’re grifting like you are, sir,” Perry interrupted.

It would be gratifying to dismiss that as simple stupidity, but it’s more than that. It’s full-onset ideological obtuseness.

As for the GOP’s climate-change acknowledgers, though it’s laudable that, like Rip Van Winkle, they are waking at last from their long dogmatic slumber, it would be a mistake to believe they want to act in a meaningful way. That won’t change unless voters make it clear that actions matter as much as words.

And that they will no longer tolerate the utter political idiocy that Perry and others of his denialist ilk continue to spew into the political atmosphere.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.