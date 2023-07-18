What’s holding up the gun safety bill in the Legislature?

But on Beacon Hill, those efforts are being stymied by petty squabbles.

There’s near universal agreement that homemade ghost guns are a menace and that there’s more to be done to keep guns of all kinds out of the hands of those at risk to themselves or others.

Massachusetts lawmakers just can’t get out of their own way these days.

This is, let’s not forget, a Legislature that hasn’t yet approved a budget for the fiscal year that began July 1 and hasn’t yet approved a tax cut plan that was promised more than 18 months ago. Is there anyone who thinks that adding critically important gun legislation to the list of unfinished business is somehow a smart political move?

No one outside a 10-foot radius of the State House cares which committee takes lead role on the bill, one of the points of contention. Those who care about the safety of their community just want a strong and comprehensive bill passed.

“We need to get these guns off the street,” Attorney General Andrea Campbell said last week about the increasing prevalence of ghost guns and of her frustration in not being able to prosecute cases involving them.

“You can buy parts online or use a 3-D printer to make a deadly weapon and completely circumvent our existing gun laws,” Campbell said.

Under current law, a gun actually needs to be fully functioning — able to fire a bullet — in order to prosecute its user for illegal possession.

Many of the reforms proposed by Campbell in a June 8 letter to House Judiciary Chair Michael Day and his Senate counterpart, Jamie Eldridge, were incorporated into an omnibus gun bill filed by Day June 26. Campbell hasn’t endorsed that bill in its entirety but said it was being reviewed by her office.

Is Day’s effort — which was more than a year in the making — perfect, all 140-pages of it? Well, determining that is what the legislative process is supposed to be about. Although to our way of thinking it’s both thorough and thoughtful.

But the urgency that both the House and the Senate ought to be showing has gotten seriously mired in a meaningless squabble over whether the bill should be heard by the Judiciary Committee (as the House intended) or the Public Safety Committee (as the Senate seems inclined to do).

“While we do not presume it is our role to opine on which legislative committee should ultimately have jurisdiction over [Day’s bill], given the amount of work that has been put into the bill and its broad, comprehensive approach, we strongly urge you to ensure that it receives a swift hearing before the Legislature breaks for its August recess,” wrote a coalition that includes Stop Handgun Violence and the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence along with half a dozen other groups.

“It is my hope and my expectation that the Legislature will get a gun safety bill to the governor’s desk before the end of the session,” Senate President Karen Spilka said in an interview Tuesday.

But that requires breaking the procedural logjam now.

“I’m concerned that this [fight over procedure] has been a mechanism for delay,” Day said in an interview. And that delay gives opponents like the Gun Owners Action League, which called Day’s bill “a full-scale attack on the Second Amendment,” time to marshal their forces.

In response, Day held two closed-door meetings with House members Monday and Tuesday to resolve the “misconceptions” being “whipped up” by opponents.

And while the Senate is replete with gun control advocates, it has also been noted in some quarters that the powerful chairman of Senate Ways and Means, Michael Rodrigues, was endorsed by GOAL in 2022.

Meanwhile, the chamber seems to be leery of moving Day’s bill to the front of the line. A joint statement released by Senate Majority Leader Cynthia Creem, Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security Walter F. Timilty, and Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on the Judiciary James B. Eldridge noted: “We must honor the many, many voices who have played a role in helping to craft the 47 gun bills currently referred to the [Public Safety] committee.”

Of course, it is mid-July and there was certainly nothing to prevent the committee from holding a hearing on those bills during the previous six months — nothing except the all-too-leisurely pace of lawmaking on Beacon Hill.

Now you’d think a governor who was tough on gun control — and Maura Healey certainly was during her years as attorney general — would start knocking heads at this point.

Thus far, though, Healey has only said, “I have to take a look at what is currently being debated. I haven’t had a chance to do that yet. And I’ll certainly review anything that gets to my desk.”

But there are times when the governor-as-bystander approach isn’t particularly effective. And since there hasn’t been a face-to-face meeting of the “big three” (governor, House speaker and Senate president) since June 12, according to State House News Service, the opportunities for even modest head knocking have been limited.

The governor’s office reported Tuesday morning that a leadership meeting has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday. Surely the gun bill logjam ought to be on the agenda — along with the pending budget and tax cuts.

In a state like Massachusetts, which has been a trailblazer in gun safety legislation, this squabble — and the delay it forces — should be a source of embarrassment.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board.