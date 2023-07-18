Paying to file taxes is bad enough. Could software makers at least guard our data?

Because the tax system is inordinately complicated, many Americans rely on paid preparers or commercial software. The technology journalism website The Markup first revealed last year that H&R Block, TaxAct, and TaxSlayer were transmitting taxpayers’ information — names, e-mail addresses, income, refund amounts, and more — to Facebook, which could use the information to target ads.

If further proof were needed that the tax filing system is broken, it came in the form of a new report by US senators that revealed the extent to which commercial tax preparation software companies allegedly shared private taxpayer data with tech companies.

Advertisement

Software companies would embed a code, called Meta Pixel, in their software that transmitted the information to Meta, which operates Facebook, Instagram, and other social media services. Meta offers the pixel to companies, like tax preparers, for free to help those companies better target advertising.

A report released last week by Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat; Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Senate Finance Committee member; and other members of Congress revealed that the extent of information-sharing was greater than first reported. The report found that all three companies used Meta Pixel and Google Analytics for years and had shared tens of millions of taxpayers’ data with Meta and Google. Google Analytics is a similar free service marketed as a way for companies to understand how customers interact with their site.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The companies all said they removed Meta Pixel after the investigation by The Markup.

The data collected varied by company but included: approximate adjusted gross income, approximate refund amount, names of dependents, federal taxes owed, and what forms taxpayers navigated to, which could indicate whether they claimed certain deductions. The companies shared identifying information like names, e-mail addresses, ZIP codes, and phone numbers — although that information was “hashed,” a method of anonymizing the data that can potentially be decoded. TaxAct shared the data not only of commercial paying clients but also those who used Free File, a free service offered in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service.

Advertisement

According to the report, the tax preparation companies installed the software in some cases without fully understanding the extent of information it would share with the technology companies. Meta declined to tell the tax prep companies how the taxpayer information was ultimately used.

“The findings of this report reveal a shocking breach of taxpayer privacy by tax prep companies and by Big Tech firms that appeared to violate taxpayers’ rights and may have violated taxpayer privacy law,” the report concludes.

In statements, spokespeople for Google and Meta blamed the tax preparation services if sensitive information was disclosed. Both company statements said the websites using the tools are responsible for determining what information is collected, and both companies have policies prohibiting customers from collecting sensitive or identifying information.

Representatives for TaxAct and TaxSlayer did not respond to requests for comment, and a spokesperson for H&R Block said only that the company “takes protecting our clients’ privacy very seriously, and we have taken steps to prevent the sharing of information via pixels.”

Because customers using tax preparation services sign arbitration agreements as a condition of using the software, it is unlikely customers could sue. But the IRS, Department of Justice, and other relevant federal agencies should accede to the demands of Warren and her fellow lawmakers and open an investigation into whether the tax preparation companies or technology companies violated US laws that protect the privacy of taxpayers’ data. If so, the companies could face financial penalties.

Advertisement

In an ideal world, widespread use of tax software would be unnecessary because the IRS would simply calculate most payers’ tax liability for them. As the Globe reported, that’s a method that is in use in about 36 countries, including Sweden, Chile, and Spain, and has been discussed in the United States for decades. The IRS already gets most of the information needed to calculate a person’s returns, like wage and bank statements.

But since that seems unlikely, these revelations make it even more imperative that the IRS follow through with its plan to launch a pilot program in 2024 that would let taxpayers use a free government-run online tax filing system, with the intent of expanding that in the future. Some — including US Ways and Means Committee Ranking Member Richard Neal of Massachusetts — have opposed the plan, noting that Free File, which is a partnership between the IRS and private tax software companies, already offers a free filing option for lower-income taxpayers, and some commercial companies offer free filing for simple returns. The commercial tax preparation companies have lobbied strongly against an IRS-produced filing system, which would compete with their services. But proponents of the IRS plan, including Warren, point out that few Americans use these free services, which tend to not be marketed and are used to upsell people to paid products.

Advertisement

In a survey conducted by MITRE Corp., cited in an IRS report, 72 percent of surveyed taxpayers said they would be interested in an IRS-produced tax filing product. One frequent reason given was that filers trust the IRS to keep their data secure and not sell their information for commercial benefit.

That’s apparently more than can be said for the private companies.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.