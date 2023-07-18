Belichick continues to cling to the past, and this time being stuck in his ways cost the Patriots DeAndre Hopkins

Belichick’s success level has changed in the post-Tom Brady period — 25-26 overall, two losing seasons — but his attitude and approach haven’t. He remains as committed and faithful to his football philosophies as a husband celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary. He’s adamant and obstinate. The septuagenarian sage is stuck in his ways and stuck in the Patriots’ glorious past.

Belichick is clinging to the past the way that Hopkins does passes. He’s a buzz-cut coach in a man-bun world.

Instead of catching passes for the Patriots, DeAndre Hopkins was passed over by Patriots coach Bill Belichick, the man who has thrown rhetorical rose petals at his cleats the receiver’s entire decorated career. When it was time to put his team’s money where his mouth was, Belichick let Hopkins run a go route to old friend Mike Vrabel in Tennessee.

Despite his proclamations after milestone victories that players win games, at his core Belichick subscribes to the ideology that The Program makes — and makes up for — the players, and not the other way around. That’s Foxborough’s highest fidelity. Forget the words, follow the actions.

In the distorted dynastic view of Belichick’s football ops fiefdom, Hopkins, cut loose by the Arizona Cardinals in May and a free agent visitor to Fort Foxborough in mid-June, needed the Patriots more than the Patriots needed the NFL’s active leader in receptions and receiving yards with Julio Jones unsigned.

If you follow Belichick’s plotting and planning you would believe the Patriots are just a few special teams patches away. That’s all. The Patriots allowed half of the six kickoff returns for touchdowns in 2022, and since 2021 the Patriots have surrendered four blocked punts, the most in the NFL.

They invested in special teams, signing Chris Board, lavishing long snapper Joe Cardona with a new deal, bringing back the honorable Matthew Slater, and becoming the first team since the 2000 Raiders to select a kicker and a punter in the same draft.

But the team needs to measure its margin for error in (passing) yards, not special teams inches.

The Patriots desperately need to ascertain whether Mac Jones is the torch bearer at quarterback or a first-round flameout-in-the-making. They need a bona fide No. 1 receiver to help define that and augment their chances of meeting their owner’s playoff ultimatum.

On paper, the Patriots bring up the rear in the AFC East when it comes to passing attack potency. Josh Allen plies his trade in Buffalo with Stefon Diggs, whom the Patriots couldn’t cover with a tarp. Tua Tagovailoa has arguably the best wide receiver duo in the league with speed merchants Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Another Belichick favorite, Aaron Rodgers, joined the Jets, where he’s throwing to reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson.

But none of that moves the needle for Belichick, not to pay a wide receiver a base salary of $12 million. Vrabel and the Titans handed Hopkins a two-year, $26 million deal, with a $12 million base salary for this season and the opportunity to make up to $15 million with incentives, according to reports.

That’s too rich for a receiver for Belichick, who in his tenure has never handed a wideout a deal that tops $11 million in average annual value. That deal went to Nelson Agholor. Belichick spent like a Bravo Real Housewife that offseason to try to make everyone forget Brady went to Tampa Bay and won the Super Bowl while the Patriots sunk to 7-9.

Receiver has become one of the league’s highest-paid positions — 13 have deals that average $20 million per season or more — but Belichick doesn’t dig deep into the Krafts’ wallet for wideouts.

That’s an antiquated stance in today’s pass-happy and points-friendly NFL. Perimeter players matter more than they ever have, especially if you don’t have a premium passer who can elevate their production, a luxury Belichick enjoyed from 2002-19 with Brady.

Belichick can’t bring himself to play Moneyball at wide receiver. So, we get discount signings and pay-as-you-go deals such as DeVante Parker’s initially inflated contract extension and the free agent addition of JuJu Smith-Schuster to replace Jakobi Meyers.

Parker’s new extension gives him a three-year, $17.1 million deal, including this season. He has $15.9 million in incentives tied to playing time, receptions, receiving yards, and All-Pro status.

While the deal Smith-Schuster, who benefited from Patrick Mahomes last season, signed was originally reported as a three-year, $33 million contract, it was filed as a three-year, $25.5 million deal with an average annual value of $8.5 million. Incentives could boost the value to $33 million.

What makes Belichick the greatest coach of all time is brilliant adaptability. No one adapts better during a game or a season to changing circumstances. The fear is that some of that adaptability is fading and becoming inflexibility. It’s his way or no way at all.

Belichick couldn’t put his pride and his canon aside to sign Hopkins. Disappointing.

The Patriots will profess they’re fine at wide receiver with their No. 2s and No. 3s, and without a dynamic downfield threat.

But, according to NFL NextGen stats, Parker had the NFL’s lowest average separation (minimum 45 targets) last season at 1.7 yards. He’s a contested catch guy, but Mac isn’t a comfortable contested-catch thrower. Plus, speedster Tyquan Thornton sported the lowest catch percentage (48.9 percent).

They’ll protest that tight end Mike Gesicki is a jumbo wide receiver. Most importantly, they’ll tell you that offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is a mastermind who will maximize the talent.

That could all be true, and it will be Belichick, right again! Yet, it’s a huge gamble to rely on all that when you’re without the key ingredient that made this gridiron gestalt approach work — an elite quarterback.

Since Jones arrived, the Patriots are 0-12 in games in which the opponent scored 25 or more points; Jones’s record is 0-11; he was injured for the 27-24 overtime loss at Green Bay last season.

It’s arrogant to think you can just plug in the same approach you used during the Brady era and duplicate part of that success with Jones.

A different quarterback requires a different approach, namely the one that Jones’s college teammates and QB competitors at Alabama, Tagovailoa, and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, have benefited from in the pros. That’s featuring premium playmakers at receiver to lessen the load and simplify the job.

Hopkins would’ve fit that bill, but he doesn’t fit Belichick’s belief system.

