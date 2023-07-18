How effective has baseball’s ghost runner rule been in shortening extra-inning games?

Seeing it for the first time didn’t make the reactions any less extreme. When Cleveland dropped an extra-inning game to Kansas City in July 2020, Cleveland infielder Francisco Lindor said the rule was “cool” but “Little League-ish.”

Before ever seeing an extra-inning scenario play out with a runner automatically starting on second base, some called the rule “goofy” and “idiotic.”

When MLB commissioner Rob Manfred introduced the ghost runner rule in 2020 — as baseball made adjustments to navigate the tricky terrain of playing through COVID-19— reactions to the change were predictably harsh.

Teammate Mike Clevinger was less diplomatic, calling it “the wackiest [expletive] I’ve ever seen.”

Advertisement

On the other hand, Royals manager Mike Matheny, an advocate for the rule, was pleased. “I love it. I hope we do it tomorrow,” he said. He added, “I know baseball traditionalists are rolling over right now.”

No matter how much traditionalists griped, the ghost runner rule has lived to see its fourth season.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Baseball started looking into the benefits of using a ghost runner in extra innings in the minor leagues in 2018. That study, according to Baseball America, showed that 73 percent of extra-inning games were decided with just one added inning with ghost runners. Before that, only 45 percent of extra-inning games ended after just one added inning.

Those numbers have held true at the major league level.

In 2019, the last year before the ghost runner was introduced, 208 games went to extra innings. Ninety-one of them (43.8 percent) ended in the 10th, 58 (27.9 percent) went 11 innings, and 22 went 12 (10.6 percent).

Once the ghost runner made its debut in 2020, the number of games that were decided with just one extra inning jumped to 69.1 percent (47 of 68 games). Fifteen games were done after 11 innings. Only four reached 12 frames, and two more went 13. No game lasted longer.

Advertisement

The average time of an extra-inning game in 2019 was about four hours. In 2020, it dropped to 3 hours, 46 minutes. In 2021, it ticked up to 3:49. Last season, it dipped to 3:38. This season, with the addition of more rules aimed at speeding up the game (most notably the pitch clock), the average time of an extra-inning game is down to 3:08.

Mike Clevinger once called the ghost-runner rule "the wackiest [expletive] I've ever seen," but no MLB game has gone longer than 16 innings since 2020. Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Despite some of the initial backlash, Manfred was encouraged by the change.

“I think the players like it,” Manfred said in 2020. “I think it’s really good from a safety and health perspective that keeps us from putting players in situations where they’re out there too long or in positions they’re not used to playing.”

What the ghost runner has done is essentially eliminate marathon games.

Games that stretched 15 innings or more weren’t necessarily frequent before the ghost runner, but they were far from uncommon.

In 2019, eight games went 15 innings, three went 16, one went 17, and three went 18.

The longest game that year was a 19-inning war of attrition between the Cardinals and the Diamondbacks that stretched to extras because of a tying, pinch-hit homer by Ildemaro Vargas in the ninth, and ended when Vargas singled with the bases loaded 10 innings later to deliver a 3-2 win.

That game lasted 6 hours, 53 minutes. The Diamondbacks used a franchise-record 30 players. The teams combined to use 24 pitchers. It was the longest game in Chase Field history. The game ended at 1:34 a.m., and the teams played again 11 hours later.

Advertisement

Since 2020, no game has gone longer than 16 innings. In the first year with automatic runners, no game went longer than 13 innings. In 2021, the Dodgers had a 16-inning staring match with the Padres and won, 5-3. Last year, the Guardians outlasted the Twins, 7-6, in 15 innings. This season, two games have gone 14 innings.

Before the ghost runner rule, the Red Sox could pencil in a marathon almost every other year. In 2019, they played 17 innings against the Twins, along with 15-inning games against the Angels and Giants. In 2017, four of their games went at least 15 innings, including a 19-inning, 3-2 victory over the Blue Jays. In 2015, they were up all night for a 19-inning game against the Yankees. In 2014, they lost a 15-inning game against the Rays and a 19-inning game against the Angels.

Since 2020, though, the Red Sox haven’t played a game longer than 12 innings. They have played six extra-inning games this season and all have ended in the 10th (they’re 3-3).

The Red Sox’ first brush with the ghost runner rule came in August 2020, when they were walked off by the Orioles, 5-4, in 10 innings. Despite the loss, then-manager Ron Roenicke said, “It was interesting. I kind of liked it.”

Martín Pérez, the Red Sox starting pitcher that day, felt differently.

Advertisement

“It felt weird,” he said. “I felt like we were playing Little League. But that’s the rules, and we have to follow the rules.”

The rule has shown its staying power and essentially eliminated marathon nights, the way Manfred imagined.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.