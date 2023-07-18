MLB takes over broadcast production of Diamondbacks games from financially-strapped Diamond Sports

MLB took over the broadcasts of San Diego Padres games May 31 after Diamond Sports missed a rights fees payment and let the grace period expire. The league set up a local media department during the offseason to prepare for a bankruptcy filing by Diamond Sports, which took place in March.

MLB will take over production of the broadcasts beginning with Tuesday’s game at Atlanta. The Diamondbacks are the second team where MLB has had to step in to deliver the games.

Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of Arizona Diamondbacks games after a federal bankruptcy judge on Tuesday granted a motion for Diamond Sports to reject its rights agreement.

Advertisement

Diamond Sports, which owns 19 regional sports networks under the Bally Sports banner, determined its contract with the Diamondbacks was not profitable. It had a large rights payment due on July 1, but both sides tried to negotiate an amended agreement.

Bally Sports Arizona paid the Diamondbacks on a per-game basis for any games played after July 1.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Diamond Sports has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Texas since March. The company said in a financial filing last fall that it had debt of $8.67 billion.

“Given the inability to reach an agreement with the Diamondbacks and MLB, we have rejected that rights contract, which had financial terms that were not aligned with Diamond’s long-term plans,” Diamond Sports Group said in a statement. “We value the relationships we have built with the Diamondbacks and their passionate fans, and we wish them the best going forward.

“We are continuing to broadcast games for all other teams under contract without disruption and we anticipate making all rights payments to the remainder of the MLB teams in our portfolio through the end of this season.”

Fans in the Diamondbacks’ home television market will be able to watch games on DirecTV, Cox, Spectrum/Charter, Xfinity/Comcast, Mediacom, Orbitel, Optimum/Suddenlink, TDS and Fubo. MLB will also offer a direct-to-consumer streaming subscription for $19.99 per month or $54.99 for the rest of the season by registering at MLB.TV.

Advertisement

Diamondbacks games through Sunday will be available for free with an MLB login at MLB.com, Dbacks.com and in the MLB apps on mobile and connected devices.

The Diamondbacks signed a 20-year, $1.5 billion contract with Fox Sports Networks in 2015. Diamond Sports Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group bought the regional sports networks from The Walt Disney Co. for nearly $10 billion in 2019. Disney was required by the Department of Justice to sell the networks for its acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s film and television assets to be approved.

Diamond Sports said in a recent filing that it loses significant amounts of money under the agreement with the Diamondbacks and that the deal “no longer fits” within its long-term plans.

The Diamondbacks are a part owner of Bally Sports Arizona. After years of struggling, the Diamondbacks are one of the surprise teams in baseball this season with a 52-42 record.

MLB said in a release that Arizona’s games will be available in approximately 5.6 million homes in its local market, a 506 percent jump in reach. MLB also noted that Padres viewership has increased by 9.5 percent to an average of 578,000 viewers since it took over distributing games.

With the Diamondbacks off Bally Sports, Diamond has the rights to 38 professional teams — 12 baseball, 14 NBA and 12 NHL.

Advertisement

The Arizona Coyotes remain the only team on Bally Sports Arizona. The network did not exercise its right of first refusal to renew its deal with the Phoenix Suns, who are moving their games to local television and Kiswe, a streaming service.

Rangers’ top pick gets $8 million signing bonus

Wyatt Langford, the fourth overall draft pick, got an $8 million signing bonus that was the largest ever for a player drafted by the Texas Rangers.

Langford is a catcher-turned-college outfielder who hit 47 homers at Florida the past two seasons.

After appearing in only four games as a pinch-hitter as a college freshman, Langford become a starting outfielder for Florida. He hit .355 while tying the school record with 26 homers as a sophomore in 2022, and this year hit .373 with 21 homers as the Gators advanced to the championship round of the College World Series.

“We think he’s the perfect fit for what we’re building here,” said Rangers general manager Chris Young. “Who he is as a person, his winning pedigree and certainly the talent as a player.”

Langford’s introduction at Globe Life Field came on the same day that Pittsburgh came to terms with top overall pick Paul Skenes, a pitcher from LSU, on a record $9.2 million signing bonus.

Before Skenes and Langford, there had been only four bigger signing bonuses for drafted players. The record had been the $8.42 million Detroit gave infielder Spencer Torkelson after he was the first overall pick in 2000.

Advertisement

LSU outfielder Dylan Crews, the second overall pick by Washington on July 9, remained unsigned. Prep outfielder Max Clark, the third overall pick by the Tigers, got a $7.7 million signing bonus, which was below the slot value for No. 3 and was the slotted number for the fourth pick.

“It’s all happened so fast and I feel like I was in the middle of my season just a few days ago,” Langford said. “It’s a little surreal right now.”

Langford’s college career ended in the College World Series, where he hit hit a 456-foot homer against Virginia that was the longest at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. He went 5-for-5 with a homer in Game 2 of the best-of-three championship series that Florida won, and also homered in the deciding game won by LSU.

Young said Langford will report to the team’s facility in Arizona with the rest of the Rangers draft class to go through the standard onboarding process before getting assigned to a team.

Braves put LHP Kolby Allard on 60-day injured list

The Braves placed lefthander Kolby Allard on the 60-day injured list after he was diagnosed with nerve inflammation in his left shoulder. Allard was removed in the second inning of Sunday’s 8-1 loss to the White Sox. He told manager Brian Snitker he felt “some tingling in his fingers” after throwing a pitch. Allard allowed four runs on seven hits in 1⅓ innings and has a 6.57 ERA in four games, including three starts. The Braves recalled outfielder Forrest Wall from Triple-A Gwinnett before their series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks . . . The struggling Padres cut veteran infielder Rougned Odor before Tuesday night’s game at Toronto. The Padres released Odor to make room for catcher Luis Campusano who was activated from the 60-day injured list. Campusano has not played since April 14 because of a damaged ligament in his left thumb. Catcher Austin Nola and utilityman Brandon Dixon were optioned to Triple-A, and righthander Reiss Knehr was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day IL.

Advertisement



