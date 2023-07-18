Patriots positional outlook: At quarterback, it’s make or break for Mac Jones, with Bailey Zappe in the rearview mirror

With training camp set to start at the end of the month, we’ll provide a position-by-position breakdown of where the Patriots stand heading into late July. First up, quarterback.

66.5: Jones has a 66.5 completion percentage through his first two seasons. It’s the second highest in a quarterback’s first two NFL seasons behind the 68.2 completion percentage Joe Burrow had from 2020-21.

$34,585: The amount Jones was fined in 2022 for assorted unsportsmanlike conduct incidents.

100: Zappe became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to win each of his first two starts with a 100-plus passer rating since Sonny Jurgensen in 1957.

The skinny: Jones is heading into his third season, a make-or-break year for a quarterback, and needs to show he’s capable of a bounce-back season after an inconsistent 2022. Zappe provided an occasional boost off the bench last season, and even though Jones appeared to get the bulk of the reps with the starters, Zappe figures to be looming in Jones’s rearview mirror all summer. If the Patriots do keep three quarterbacks, McSorley should get work as a scout teamer.

How this position rates vs. the rest of the league: After the 2021 season, if you were taking a poll across the NFL, Jones would have likely rated among the top third of signal-callers. A rookie who got his team to the postseason, there was a lot to be optimistic about when it came to the position in the post-Tom Brady era.

Then came 2022, a lost year for Jones. He lost the job (temporarily), and the support of a sizable portion of the fan base. Regardless, if spring workouts are any indication, he’s regained the No. 1 role, at least for the moment. As a result, at the dawn of the 2023 season, this is a position that is probably somewhere in the middle of the pack when stacked against the rest of the league. Not among the elite, but good enough for Jones to be considered a playoff quarterback again if everything comes together.

Quote of note: “I’ll do everything I can to earn the respect of everybody in this building again.” —Jones to reporters, spring 2023.

Biggest story lines: Mac vs. Bailey. Can Jones recover from a lost season? Or is Zappe the one to lead the Patriots’ offense?

