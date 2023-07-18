Nick Pivetta dominates out of bullpen as Red Sox make easy work of youthful Athletics

Jarren Duran set the tone early in ways only he knows, turning what should have been a broken-bat single to right into a double against Athletics starter Paul Blackburn to lead off the top of the first.

The Red Sox took full advantage, defeating the A’s, 7-0, in the first game of a three-game set at Oakland Coliseum.

OAKLAND — On Monday, the Athletics fielded their least experienced team since 1954.

A Masataka Yoshida groundout to the right side, followed by a Justin Turner sacrifice fly that plated Duran for a quick 1-0 lead.

In the second, Adam Duvall made it two consecutive leadoff doubles off Blackburn when he laced a shot the left-field line. Triston Casas blooped a single to left field, a ball that should have been caught by Brent Rooker, which put runners at first and third with one out. Connor Wong (3 for 4) made the most of the opportunity, plating another run with a single to left.

A four-run sixth followed, highlighted by a two-run double by Wong, gave the Sox breathing room en route to their fourth straight win against Oakland.

The Sox sent out lefthander Brennan Bernardino as the opener in what was a bullpen game, their first of two this series. Bernardino turned in two scoreless innings, allowing just a hit.

Oakland wouldn’t get another hit after Nick Pivetta entered in the third and continued his dominance in that role, breaking the team record for a reliever by striking out a whopping 13 batters in six no-hit innings of work, which included striking out the side in three of them.

Chris Martin came in to get the final three outs of a combined one-hitter.

The Red Sox have won eight of their last nine games and 11 of 13. Meanwhile, the A’s, who were on-pace to lose 119 games entering the day, have extended their losing streak to eight games.

