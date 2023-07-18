Game 96: Red Sox at Athletics lineups and notes

The Red Sox kept rolling along Tuesday night, blanking the Athletics in their series opener Monday night at Oakland, 7-0.
They improved to 11-2 since June 30, the best record in MLB in that span, and are 18-13 in series openers. They are 13-3-1 in series in which they have won the first game.
Including Monday’s win, the Sox have had at least 10 hits in 10 of their last 11 games. They have recorded at least 10 hits 42 times this season, second most in MLB to the Rangers, going 34-8.
They’ll hope to keep the bats rolling against Oakland rookie Luis Medina Tuesday night. The Sox have not named a starter, although lefthander Chris Murphy is expected to be on the mound, either as the opener or in a relief appearance.
Lineups
RED SOX (51-44): TBA
Pitching: TBA
ATHLETICS (25-71): TBA
Pitching: RHP Luis Medina (2-7, 7.01 ERA)
Time: 9:40 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Medina: Triston Casas 1-2, Yu Chang 1-3, Rafael Devers 0-2, Jarren Duran 2-3, Adam Duvall 1-3, Kiké Hernández 0-3, Justin Turner 1-3, Alex Verdugo 1-3, Connor Wong 0-3
Stat of the day: Nick Pivetta’s 13 strikeouts without allowing a hit Monday night are the most by a reliever since the mound was set at its current distance in 1893.
Notes: The Sox have won 10 of their last 11 games against Oakland, outscoring the A’s 68-19 in that span. … The Red Sox are 11-6 against AL West teams this season and 36-14 since the beginning of 2022, the best record of any AL team over the last two seasons. … Justin Turner has a 13-game hitting streak during which he’s batted .408, raising his average from .271 to .290. … Medina faced the Sox on July 7, getting a no-decision in a 7-3 loss after allowing four runs in six innings while striking out a season-best nine.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.