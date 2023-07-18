Game 96: Red Sox at Athletics lineups and notes

The Red Sox kept rolling along Tuesday night, blanking the Athletics in their series opener Monday night at Oakland, 7-0.

They improved to 11-2 since June 30, the best record in MLB in that span, and are 18-13 in series openers. They are 13-3-1 in series in which they have won the first game.

Including Monday’s win, the Sox have had at least 10 hits in 10 of their last 11 games. They have recorded at least 10 hits 42 times this season, second most in MLB to the Rangers, going 34-8.