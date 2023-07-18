Red Sox go quietly in 3-0 loss to lowly A’s

The second inning detailed everything you needed to know.

Not the Red Sox, who were shut out by the Athletics in a 3-0 loss at the Oakland Coliseum, collecting just five hits while committing three errors.

OAKLAND — Eleven teams across the majors scored 10 or more runs Tuesday.

The Sox sent Joe Jacques to the mound as their opener. After a scoreless first, the A’s put up three runs against the lefthander, on a pair of homers.

Jacques had Ryan Noda down 1 and 2 to begin the second, but left a slider middle-middle that Noda parked in the empty right field seats.

The next batter, Aledmys Diáz, reached on a slow chopper to shortstop, and advanced on an errant, and ill-advised throw by Yu Chang. Jacques then allowed his second homer, this one a JJ Bleday two-run shot scalded to left-center.

Chris Murphy took the ball and kept his team in the contest, going 4⅔ scoreless innings and striking out six.

The Red Sox offense couldn’t solve Luis Medina, who showed flashes of brilliance during his July 7 outing at Fenway.

In this one, Medina’s fortune turned. He registered six strikeouts through 5⅔ scoreless frames, yielding just three hits, including a double by Masataka Yoshida in the second inning and two singles. The final hit, a Justin Turner single the other way, came with two outs in the fifth, knocking out Medina, even though he tossed just 80 pitches.

Four relievers followed, allowing only two hits between them.

The Red Sox moved to 51-45. The club will still have a chance at a series victory, which would mark its fifth straight, in Wednesday afternoon’s rubber match with Brayan Bello on the mound for the Red Sox. Bello has a 3.14 ERA, tossing at least six innings in his last seven starts to the tune of a 2.51 ERA.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.