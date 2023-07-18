Trevor Story will begin first rehab assignment this weekend as a shortstop

Story, 30, underwent internal brace surgery on his right elbow during the offseason. Story spent a lot of time rehabbing at the team’s spring training complex in Fort Myers and recently ramped up his progress after traveling to Boston.

“He feels ready,” Cora said. “This is more about him than anything else.”

OAKLAND — Trevor Story will begin a rehab assignment at Double A Portland, manager Alex Cora announced prior to Tuesday evening’s contest in Oakland. Story will play shortstop Friday, then DH Saturday, and play shortstop again Sunday.

Story has been around the Sox parent club at Fenway, taking grounders at shortstop and batting practice on the field, including a recent live batting practice session Monday against Corey Kluber, who is on the injured list with shoulder inflammation.

Advertisement

Since signing with the Red Sox prior to the 2022 season, Story has had issues staying healthy. He played in just 94 games last year, dealing with a wrist fracture after being hit with a pitch, coincidentally, from Kluber, who was then a member of the Rays. Story also missed time at the end of the year with a bad heel.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

He ended the season hitting .238/.303/.434. However, those numbers aren’t indicative of Story’s impact. Story, a two-time All-Star shortstop for the Rockies, was on pace to win a Gold Glove at second base, a position he mastered in a matter of months.

In his first 22 games in May, Story belted nine homers, slugging .598 with a .918 OPS, while also driving in 32 runs.

His teammates understand his impact.

“Obviously, the power from that position is unique,” said Adam Duvall, who played against Story a decent amount in the National League. “Defensively and with his speed, too. He can change the game with one swing of the bat or one play on defense. And he’s been doing it long enough that you know it’s real.”

Advertisement

“I think that Trevor obviously is excited to get back,” said Christian Arroyo, who said he texts his teammate frequently. “But, you know, he brings the dynamic to the team that kind of is like a Jarren Duran-type of guy. Like when you have him in the leadoff spot he brings that element of speed-power. The defense always has to be on their toes.”

Cora said this won’t be just a one-week stint for Story. Instead, the team will still tread lightly. Whenever Story returns, the Sox know it will be an adjustment, especially offensively. No matter how many reps a player gets, Cora explained, there’s no simulation to a real game.

“The rehab assignment is the rehab assignment, and then you add all the stuff,” Cora said. “[Former big leaguer] Maury Wills used to say the 15 percent comes into play [when you come off a rehab assignment]. The lights, the third deck, and the expectations and the pressure and the big leagues. So, when that comes into play, let’s see how he reacts.

“But one thing that we know for sure is that he’s going to be dynamic defensively, he’s going to be dynamic running the bases. I think it’s just a matter of the timing offensively.”

. . .

Rafael Devers (right calf tightness), who hasn’t played since Sunday, will probably be held out for Wednesday afternoon’s series finale as well. The team wants to take advantage of Thursday’s day off, giving Devers ample time to rest. He took batting practice Tuesday and is expected to be back in the lineup Friday against the Mets . . . Chris Sale (left shoulder) threw a bullpen session Tuesday . . . Garrett Whitlock (elbow) played catch Monday . . . Kluber is still on target to begin a rehab assignment Friday.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.