University of Vermont fires men’s hockey coach Todd Woodcroft after investigation involving alleged inappropriate texts

“After reviewing the findings of an investigation conducted by UVM’s Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity that was completed this week, it is clear that Coach Woodcroft failed to meet those expectations,” athletic director Jeff Schulman said in a statement. “The specific conduct leading to the investigation involved inappropriate text messages with a UVM student on multiple occasions that failed to maintain professional boundaries.”

The University of Vermont athletic department announced Tuesday that they have relieved Todd Woodcroft of his duties as men’s hockey head coach. The move follows a university investigation that involved “inappropriate text messages” Woodcroft allegedly had with a student.

Woodcroft, who turns 51 next month, has worked for many professional teams, including five in the NHL. His brother, Jay, is head coach of the Edmonton Oilers. Woodcroft, who was hired by the Catamounts in 2020, had a 20-55-9 record at the school. It was his first job at the college level.

Woodcroft’s attorney, Andrew Miltenberg, has already circulated a statement to media opposing the investigation and its conclusions.

“We vehemently disagree with the process and the findings of a proceeding that lacked fundamental fairness and due process,” Miltenberg said in the statement. “We strongly believe the University’s decision was contrary to the facts and the law. We intend to pursue justice for Mr. Woodcroft, who has been an outstanding coach and community advocate for over two decades.”

Steve Wielder, who has also been with the team since 2020, will take over as interim coach.

“The team and I have tremendous confidence in Coach Wiedler’s ability to successfully lead our program,” Schulman said in the statement.



