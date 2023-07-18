How the Women’s World Cup went from a novel idea to an international spectacle

With the 2023 tournament set to kick off Friday from Australia and New Zealand, here’s a look at the last eight Women’s World Cups:

Players went from competing in front of a few thousand fans to having matches broadcast internationally to more than 1 billion people. They went from relative unknowns in their home countries to having the potential for celebrity status. The field went from 12 teams to 32 — the result of a qualifying battle between nearly 200 national teams — and the Women’s World Cup went from a novel idea to an international celebration and must-see TV across the world.

Women’s soccer has come a long way since the first Women’s World Cup in 1991 .

China, 1991

Dubbed “The Triple-Edged Sword,” the forward trio of April Heinrichs, Carin Jennings, and Michelle Akers-Stahl sliced through opposing defenses to lift the United States to victory in the first Women’s World Cup. The US beat Norway, 2-1, in front of a crowd of 63,000 to become the first champion out of a field of 12 teams.

Games lasted 80 minutes instead of the standard 90, and the tournament was initially called the 1st FIFA World Championship for Women’s Football for the M&M’s Cup — a result of sponsor Mars, Incorporated, the maker of M&M’s candy. The tournament was retroactively given the World Cup moniker.

Sweden, 1995

Though crowds of thousands attended the first Women’s World Cup, attendance took a turn for the worse in the second iteration. An average of under 4,500 spectators attended each match in 1995. Just 250 people were present to watch Canada and Nigeria tie 3-3 in the group stage, and the final match drew 17,158 fans, down from 63,000 four years prior.

The tournament served as a qualifier for the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, which marked the first time women’s soccer appeared on the Olympic stage. The eight quarterfinalists — Germany, England, Sweden, China, Japan, Norway, Denmark, and the US — earned Olympic invitations.

The US finished third after losing to eventual champion Norway, 1-0, in the semifinals. The US beat China, 2-0, in the third-place match.

United States, 1999

The first Women’s World Cup hosted on US soil was a smash hit, featuring 16 teams (up from 12 the previous two tournaments) and an all-female roster of referees and officials. Eight host cities across the country, including Foxborough, welcomed the international competition with open arms.

The US won its second World Cup title, defeating China, 5-4, in penalty kicks. A crowd of 90,185 packed the Rose Bowl to watch Brandi Chastain net the winning PK, setting an international record for spectators at a women’s sporting event.

Total attendance neared 1.2 million — a record that stood until 2015 — due in part to the residual success of the Olympic women’s soccer debut three years prior. FIFA commissioned a new trophy for the tournament, which cost $30,000 to design and assemble.

United States, 2003

China was set to host the 2003 Women’s World Cup until an outbreak of SARS affected Guangdong province, sending hosting rights to the US for the second year in a row. Germany defeated Sweden, 2-1, with a golden goal in the final to become the first country to win both the men’s and women’s World Cup.

The US lost to eventual champion Germany, 3-0, in the semifinal, then beat Canada, 3-1, in the third-place match.

Foxboro Stadium, which had hosted a quarterfinal match in the 1999 Women’s World Cup, had been demolished, so the newly built Gillette Stadium served as a host site.

Substitute forward Abby Wambach, who went on to appear in three more World Cups throughout her decorated career, scored her first World Cup goal in the Americans’ quarterfinal match at Gillette, earning a 1-0 win for the US over Norway.

Shannon Boxx (C) of the United States celebrates scoring her team's third goal with teammates Tiffeny Milbrett (L), Kate Sobrero (R) and Aly Wagner, in the second half of their match against Sweden at the 2003 Women's World Cup. JASON REED

China, 2007

The Women’s World Cup returned to China in 2007, and Germany secured its second straight title with a 2-0 win over Brazil.

Germany did not surrender a goal throughout the tournament and boasted a plus-21 goal differential, largely a result of its 11-0 win over Argentina to open the tournament. Germany’s 11-goal win marked the biggest victory and highest-scoring match in Women’s World Cup history, both records that stood until the US beat Thailand 13-0 in 2019.

The US lost to Brazil, 4-0, in the semifinal and defeated Norway, 4-1, in the third-place match for its second-straight third-place finish.

Germany, 2011

Leading up to the 2011 Women’s World Cup, FIFA considered expanding the field from 16 teams to 24, but officials struck that down, arguing that expansion would dilute the quality of play and citing Germany’s 11-0 win over Argentina in the previous tournament as evidence.

Japan beat the US in a penalty shootout for the title game, which was broadcast internationally with unprecedented quality.

The 2011 tournament marked a leap forward in TV coverage, as for the first time, all matches were broadcast in high definition, with in-goal cameras and two steadicams standard at each match. For some matches, they had as many as 18 cameras, including a spidercam and helicopter camera. In the US, the tournament was on ESPN and ESPN2, and the final match broke the record for most tweets per second (7,196).

Canada, 2015

After the media frenzy surrounding the 2011 Women’s World Cup, FIFA expanded the field to 24 teams in 2015.

The US won its third title with a 5-2 win over Japan in the final. American Carli Lloyd had six goals to tie with Germany’s Celia Sasic as the tournament’s top scorer. Lloyd was named the tournament’s best player and earned the Golden Ball, Silver Boot, and Goal of the Tournament Awards. American goalie Hope Solo was named the Golden Glove winner.

The 2015 tournament marked the first Women’s World Cup to use goal-line technology, and the first World Cup (men’s or women’s) to be played on artificial turf, which some players argued results in a higher risk of injuries to players.

The United States Women's National Team celebrates with the trophy after they beat Japan 5-2 in the 2015 Women's World Cup. Elaine Thompson

More than 50 players protested the use of the surface instead of grass on the basis of gender discrimination. They filed a lawsuit challenging FIFA’s decision to play on artificial turf, claiming FIFA would never allow the men’s World Cup to be played on “unsafe” artificial turf and thus the organizers had violated the Canadian Human Rights Act.

“The men would strike playing on artificial turf,” said Abby Wambach, the 2012 Women’s World Player of the Year.

Players also raised concerns about the prize money available to female players compared to the payout at the men’s World Cup. The total prize money offered for the Women’s World Cup was $15 million, or 2.6% of the total prize money for the 2014 Men’s World Cup ($576 million). The US received $2 million for winning, or 5.7% of what Germany received for winning the 2014 Men’s World Cup ($35 million).

France, 2019

US manager Jill Ellis made history in 2019, becoming the first manager to win two consecutive World Cups since Vittorio Pozzo did it with Italy’s men’s team in 1934 and 1938.

Ellis and her squad — headlined by star players Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe — defeated the Netherlands, 2-0, to take home the title for the fourth time in history. US captains Morgan and Rapinoe, alongside England’s Ellen White, were the tournament’s top scorers with six goals each.

The US outlasted Spain, France, and England, 2-1, in each stage of the knockout round before facing the Netherlands in the final.

