Buoyant ‘Afterparty’ holds up well in season 2

I had a great time watching the second season of the comedy-mystery series “The Afterparty,” which returned to Apple TV+ last week. This time around, the murder takes place at a wedding, instead of the first season’s class reunion, and the cast of suspects is different, with Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Elizabeth Perkins, and Anna Konkle in the mix. Only Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao from season 1 return, working together as a trio to solve the case.

The novelty — and the brilliance — of the series is the “Rashomon”-like way each episode is told through the eyes of a different suspect, and in the style of that suspect’s mind-set. Episode 2, which was released last Wednesday, was narrated by Grace (Poppy Liu), the new wife of the murder victim, Edgar (an extremely amusing Zach Woods), and her account of events looks like a Regency costume drama. My favorite episode, the fourth (due on July 26), belongs to Konkle’s hilariously coy character, the dead man’s sister, whose version of events takes form as a Wes Anderson movie. It’s perfect.