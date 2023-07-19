Harvard Book Store’s virtual warehouse sale this week features more than 500 titles

For those looking to snag their next summer beach read at a bargain, Harvard Book Store has extended its ongoing Virtual Warehouse Sale to Friday, July 21, at 10 p.m. The store is offering more than 500 titles in genres ranging from cooking to politics to fiction and poetry, among many others.

The sale includes works by such authors as Colson Whitehead, Patti Smith, Elizabeth Strout, George Saunders, Anthony Burgess, Matthew McConaughey, and Anne Leckie.

Titles included in the sale will be priced at a 40 percent to 80 percent discount off the publisher’s retail price, a bookstore representative confirmed. The earlier you shop, the better the selection: Supplies are limited, and they expect many titles to sell out.