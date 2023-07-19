‘The Holdovers,’ starring Paul Giamatti, released its first trailer

The first trailer for “The Holdovers,” an upcoming movie about a fictional New England prep school starring Paul Giamatti, was released Wednesday, showcasing several film locations shot around Massachusetts in early 2022.
In the film, directed by Alexander Payne (“Sideways,” also starring Giamatti, and “The Descendants”), Giamatti plays Paul Hunham, a hard-nosed professor at Barton Academy. It’s the winter of 1970, and Hunham has been saddled with what one character calls “baby-sitting duty” during the school’s two-week break, requiring him to keep watch over any “holdovers,” or those students who have nowhere to go for the holidays.
Dominic Sessa, a 2022 Deerfield Academy alumnus, makes his film debut as Angus Tully, one of the holdover residents — a troublemaker with a sensitive side and a Giamatti-size hole in his heart ever since the death of his own father.
Though the teacher and student get off to a rocky start, their weeks in relative isolation bring them close, a bond formed with the help of Mary Lamb, the school’s head cook played by Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“Dolemite Is My Name”). The audience discovers Lamb is also grieving a recent loss: Her son died in Vietnam.
“Left to their own devices in the empty school, there are adventures, a little calamity and finally, a semblance of family,” according to a plot synopsis of the film by Miramax.
New Englanders may recognize several of the film’s locations, including a snowy Faneuil Hall and the Northfield Mount Hermon School in Gill, per MassLive. The movie shot at other Massachusetts locations, including Fairhaven High School, as reported by SouthCoastToday, and The Continental Restaurant on Route 1 in Saugus, according to WickedLocal, plus Worcester Common and St. Mark’s School in Southborough, as reported by the Telegram & Gazette.
The film, rated R, is set to open in select theaters starting Oct. 27, and will be in theaters everywhere starting Nov. 10.