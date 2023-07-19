‘The Holdovers,’ starring Paul Giamatti, released its first trailer

The first trailer for “The Holdovers,” an upcoming movie about a fictional New England prep school starring Paul Giamatti, was released Wednesday, showcasing several film locations shot around Massachusetts in early 2022.

In the film, directed by Alexander Payne (“Sideways,” also starring Giamatti, and “The Descendants”), Giamatti plays Paul Hunham, a hard-nosed professor at Barton Academy. It’s the winter of 1970, and Hunham has been saddled with what one character calls “baby-sitting duty” during the school’s two-week break, requiring him to keep watch over any “holdovers,” or those students who have nowhere to go for the holidays.

Dominic Sessa, a 2022 Deerfield Academy alumnus, makes his film debut as Angus Tully, one of the holdover residents — a troublemaker with a sensitive side and a Giamatti-size hole in his heart ever since the death of his own father.