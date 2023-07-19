‘Mina Loy: Strangeness Is Inevitable’ celebrates a remarkable ‘cultural pollinator’

Strangeness and inevitability you know about. Mina Loy (the first name is pronounced MEE-nah) you likely don’t. She excelled in multiple modes: poetry, prose, painting, drawing, design. More important, perhaps, she was a “cultural pollinator,” as Jennifer R. Gross, the curator of “Strangeness,” writes in the show’s catalog.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — As titles go, it would be hard to top “Mina Loy: Strangeness Is Inevitable.” That’s fitting, since it would be even harder to top its subject’s life for richness, surprise, and general improbability.

Loy was one of those rare cultural figures — Byron, Oscar Wilde, and Andy Warhol come to mind — whose most striking artistic achievement may well be the life they led even more than the work they created.

Man Ray, "Mina Loy," 1920. Photography by Luc Demers. Man Ray © Man Ray 2015 Trust/Artists Rights Society (ARS), NY/ADAGP, Paris, 2022

That cultural pollination extended to her second husband. Not only was Arthur Cravan Wilde’s nephew by marriage. He lasted six rounds in the ring with Jack Johnson, the former heavyweight champion.

Loy’s life and the career accompanying it were so full and varied they could sustain several exhibitions. For now, they have just this one. That’s all right, since in its compact yet extensive way “Mina Loy: Strangeness Is Inevitable” manages to cover so much ground and do it so briskly. The show runs through Sept. 17 at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art.

Born in London, in 1882, Loy died in Aspen, Colo., in 1966. In between, she lived in Munich, Florence, Paris, New York, Mexico, Berlin, then back to Paris, and New York again. It would be an exaggeration to say that Loy knew everyone who was anyone in the artistic avant-garde of her time. It wouldn’t be all that much of an exaggeration.

T.S. Eliot admired her poetry, as did Ezra Pound. Pound described her verse as “akin to nothing but language which is a dance of the intelligence among words and ideas.”

Mina Loy, "Man Ray," circa 1925. Photography by Jerry York

Among those who photographed Loy were Man Ray, Lee Miller, Carl Van Vechten, and George Platt Lynes. The camera feasted on her long, elegant features and an expression that could combine aloofness and mirth. Alfred Stieglitz didn’t photograph her, but he did publish her poetry in his magazine Camera Work.

Loy met, and drew, both James Joyce (whom she admired) and Sigmund Freud (whom she did not). She and Marianne Moore warily circled each other in print. Loy also drew her portrait. Moore’s poetic talents, Loy wrote, “suggest the soliloquies of a library clock.” She could be quite funny. Reading Eliot’s translations of Paul Valéry, Loy said, was like “falling down a vegetarian’s lavatory.”

Other friends and associates included Constantin Brancusi, Berenice Abbott, William Carlos Williams (with whom she once acted in a play), Djuna Barnes, Gertrude Stein, Marcel Duchamp, Peggy Guggenheim, and Joseph Cornell (who did an assemblage in her honor; it’s in the show), as well as various Futurists and Surrealists. “This woman is half-way through the door into To-morrow,” wrote The New York Sun in a bemused 1917 article.

Mina Loy, "Devant le miroir," circa 1950. Photography by Jay York

The mother of four, Loy was the mother-in-law of the influential graphic designer Herbert Bayer — he was how she ended up in Aspen — and the gallery owner Julien Levy. For a few years during her second Paris sojourn, Loy ran her own gallery, with Guggenheim. It specialized in lamp shades. In the words of Sylvia Beach (was there anyone Loy didn’t know?), “When you went to Mina’s apartment [in Paris] you threaded your way past lamp shades that were everywhere: she made them to support her children. She made all her own clothes. She wrote poetry whenever she had time.”

“Strangeness” reflects the profuse variousness of Loy’s life. It includes some 240 items: photographs, watercolors, paintings, drawings, letters, postcards, books, vintage magazines, news clippings, sculpture, posters, a calling card, a trademark application, fabric designs, assemblages, collages, a home movie shot by Levy (quite charming), a facsimile of Loy’s passport photo, her business card, an ad for one of her poetry collections (the title’s misspelled), a letter from Thomas Merton (another name to add to the list), and four audio excerpts from an interview conducted a year before her death. Quavery and high toned, Loy’s voice sounds slightly spectral.

Mina Loy, "Stars," 1932. Photography by Luc Demers

Many works in the show are from the collection of the now-retired and much-celebrated MIT Press editor Roger Conover, whose longstanding advocacy for Loy finds itself amply justified here.

In the titles for her artwork, one can see a continuation of Loy’s poetic sensibility: “Stars,” “Light,” “Drift of Chaos,” “Teasing a Butterfly.” Conversely, there’s “Study for Monument to Basketball.” Nothing poetic about that, yet with all due respect to Jerry West, it would improve on the NBA’s current logo.

Part of the fascination of Loy’s work in the visual arts is how her style kept shifting over the course of decades and through various media. The most consistent body of work is from the early ‘30s. Imagine a combination of a less sumptuous Odilon Redon and a more robust Florine Stettheimer (a comparison Loy resented), with an opium whiff of Surrealism.

Mina Loy, "Moons I," 1932. Brad Stanton

As a kind of coda, the final display includes CDs by Billy Corgan, of Smashing Pumpkins, and Thurston Moore, of Sonic Youth, each with a song in tribute to Loy. Even posthumously, Loy continues her career as pollinator.

MINA LOY: Strangeness Is Inevitable

At Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, Maine, through Sept. 17. 207-725-3275. www.bowdoin.edu/art-museum

