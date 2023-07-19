Mourning [A] BLKstar sends a message to your heart, mind, and hips

The band’s solution? The Cleveland collective calls itself a “genre non-conforming amalgam of Black Culture.” “We wanted to be able to shift and move through any space we wanted to without people putting a label on what we do,” explains Kent. The result is a remarkably original and arresting sound that draws on everything from spacey Afrofuturistic jazz to uplifting gospel-like vocals to apocalyptic hip-hop beats, all underscored by a lyrical commitment to social and racial justice and healing.

With three deeply soulful singers and a horn section, you might assume Mourning [A] BLKstar is a retro soul or R&B outfit. “Because we’re predominantly a Black band, we get pigeonholed into certain spaces — people will think you just do one thing,” says singer LaToya Kent.

The band also describes itself simply as performing “heart music.” Reflecting on making sweetly sung protest music, Kent compares it to getting a comforting hug from a friend who is about to deliver some intense news. “With some of our songs that have very deep meanings connected to things happening in our society and the world, the music is that warm hug,” she says. “You are listening to the energy and vibration and the caliber and timbre of the voice, and then the message floats in the center, so it gives you the ability to hear it.”

Kent, who is also a mindfulness educator, remembers growing up with artists like KRS-One and Public Enemy, whose bracing and pulsing beats were “connected to the message — it makes you ready for creating justice and hitting the streets. But you can have that same message and have a different vibration connected to the music.”

“We’re not sitting down and asking how we can write the most impactful music with the strongest message,” says guitarist/keyboardist (and Lexington native) Pete Saudek, who also works as a community organizer. “We write about our experiences, and the challenges of moving through this world. So that naturally resonates because everyone is trying to figure that out. It feels important to make art that invites people to be in touch with their bodies and to move and to think. We need to keep figuring out how to coexist on this planet during this hard time.”

The collective’s origins started with tragedy: the 2016 murder of Dwayne Pigee, known as Gork, a Cleveland musical and visual artist and close friend of Kent and RA Washington. Washington, an author and artist who composes and plays bass in M[A]B and provides the samples of everything from sound effects to Fred Hampton speeches that help define the band’s sound, is a longtime collaborator of Kent’s. The two release music on their own and co-own the independent label Cleveland Tapes.

In 2016, the same year that Pigee died, David Bowie released his final album, “Blackstar.” Kent recalls that “RA wanted to create an orchestra with singers and lots of musicians. RA and [singer] James Longs and myself were talking about being a Black star and what that means.” She notes that “around that same time we lost people like Prince and Phife Dawg from A Tribe Called Quest. So we’re mourning these amazing artists and stars, but also being able to honor them by moving forward and telling the story and keeping the message intact as people come and go from this planet.”

The prolific band has released six LPs and toured widely despite the challenges of taking a large ensemble on the road. This week they’re at Portland’s SPACE on Thursday, Provincetown’s Town Hall in a Payomet Performing Arts Center-produced show on Saturday, and City Winery in Boston on Sunday.

Saudek points to one of the band’s songs, “If I Can, If I May,” as being emblematic of the group’s philosophy with its chorus “Let me love you/My own damn way.” “The song is fun and it grooves and it is sexy, but it’s also a deeper song about how we love each other. It could pertain to any kind of relationship. As a collective, we can create our own rules and realities about how we love each other. It’s not easy moving through the indie music scene as a nine-piece band from Cleveland, but we’ve pushed through.”

Washington has described M[A]B’s songwriting process as “structured improvisation.” “We don’t censor each other,” says Kent. “We come as our pure selves and it evolves.”

“We have members who are classically trained and members who are community trained,” adds Saudek. “If we tried to play one genre, I don’t think we could. All our music and aesthetics and styles and approaches are so different, and that’s what makes us weird and fun.”

One constant, says Kent, is that M[A]B’s live shows are “a healing experience for us, and for the people present watching. We have a real energy of solidarity with our audiences. Pop music puts the artist on a pedestal separate from the audience and the fans, but we’re not above you, we’re sharing this experience with you.”

Noah Schaffer can be reached at noahschaffer@yahoo.com.

MOURNING [A] BLKSTAR

At Provincetown Town Hall, July 22 at 7 p.m., $30, Payomet.org; City Winery, July 23 at 7:30 p.m., $25-$35, citywinery.com