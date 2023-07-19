North Shore Music Theatre is alive with a sparkling ‘Sound of Music’

At the heart of this production is Desi Oakley as Maria, the young novitiate who discovers love among seven von Trapp children and their stern father, Captain Georg von Trapp. Oakley approaches the iconic role with absolutely no artifice so that her joy spending time outdoors among the mountains feels as earnest and sincere as teaching her young charges to sing. I don’t understand how it’s possible to make the title song and “Do-Re-Mi” sound new, but Oakley’s renditions are so refreshing they make it easy to fall in love with this musical all over again.

BEVERLY — The North Shore Music Theatre’s current production of “The Sound of Music” erases every trace of sentimentality and cliché in this classic, bringing us back to a story of some fascinating individuals and the moral choices they must face.

Based on Maria von Trapp’s autobiography, the story provides the scaffolding for the musical’s glorious Rodgers and Hammerstein score, with each scene offering an opportunity to showcase another song. As the young nun-in-training with her head in the clouds (“The Sound of Music,” “My Favorite Things,” “Maria”), Maria is sent to be the governess of seven young children of a gruff naval officer, entertaining them and the captain’s guests with songs (“The Lonely Goatherd,” “So Long, Farewell”). She entreats the captain to pay more attention to his children who are growing up, especially Liesl, the eldest (“Sixteen Going on Seventeen”). When Maria is frightened by her unexpressed feelings for the captain, she runs back to the safety of the abbey, where the Mother Abbess (a stunning Janinah Burnett) reminds her she must “Climb Ev’ry Mountain.”

Janinah Burnett (left) and Desi Oakley in "The Sound of Music" at North Shore Music Theatre. David Costa Photography

What could be a simple love story is complicated by the arrival of the Nazis who have taken over Austria. “No Way to Stop It,” a song that was cut from the movie, is a wonderful showcase for the featured characters Max (the affable John Scherer) and Elsa (Kerry Conte), who is briefly Captain von Trapp’s fiancée. This duo also get an Act I number, “How Can Love Survive” (also cut from the film), that allows them to share their expensive tastes and sets up their opportunistic approach to whoever is in charge.

What makes this production particularly winning is that every member of the ensemble — from Oakley as Maria to Kevin B. McGlynn as Franz the butler — invests their characters with personality and heart, so that heartbreak is palpable and the stakes feel very high. Joseph Spieldenner as Captain von Trapp infuses his character with some much-needed vulnerability, making his romance with Maria believable. Their performance of the Laendler, a traditional Austrian folk dance, is a pivotal, wordless moment of discovery. When the Captain and Maria sing “Something Good” (the rare song with both music and lyrics by Richard Rodgers), you may find yourself swooning a little.

Even the von Trapp children, often two-dimensional placeholders in other productions, are delightful here. At NSMT, with the exception of Liesl (a lovely Tori Heinlein), two sets of actors alternate in the roles of the children. At the performance I saw, they were played by Wade Gleeson Turner (Friedrich), Isabella Carroll (Louisa), Jack Baumrind (Kurt), Penelope Rhoads (Brigitta), Dalya Eracar (Marta), and Regan Shanahan (Gretl). Boston theater fans will recognize actor Lisa Yuen, who plays as Sister Sophia, while her twin daughters — Penelope and Lola — alternate as Brigitta.

The cast of "The Sound of Music," including Joseph Spieldenner (fourth from left) as Captain Georg von Trapp and Desi Oakley (second from right) as Maria. David Costa Photography

The final collaboration between Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, “The Sound of Music” is sometimes weighed down by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse’s lumbering book. But director Kevin P. Hill not only understands the importance of a brisk pace, but moves his ensemble in, out, and around the circular playing area so deftly we almost forget the staging is in the round. Briana Fallon’s choreography makes great use of the space without making it feel cluttered.

Conductor Milton Granger directs the 13-piece orchestra, delivering a crisp, clean sound while allowing for the heavenly harmonies in the Preludium and Canticle from the nuns of the abbey.

By the time “Edelweiss” arrives, you may be surprised at how moved you are by a story you thought you knew so well.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Music by Richard Rodgers. Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. Directed by Kevin P. Hill. Choreography by Briana Fallon. Music direction by Milton Granger. At the North Shore Music Theatre, Beverly. Through July 23. Tickets $68-$93. 978-232-7200, www.nsmt.org

Terry Byrne can be reached at trbyrne818@gmail.com.



