‘Oppenheimer’ brings out the best and worst in Christopher Nolan

I’ve never been neutral when it comes to Nolan: I either love or hate his movies. There was no middle ground until this film, which left me conflicted in ways I need more time to interrogate. What I can say for sure is that “Oppenheimer” far too often feels like a three-hour Wikipedia entry than a compelling movie.

“Oppenheimer” works better in pieces than it does as a whole. It’s an oddly imbalanced film. There are moments in writer-director Christopher Nolan’s biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the “father of the atomic bomb,” that are so unbelievable they deserve to be laughed off the screen. There are also scenes and performances that rank among the best in the director’s canon. It’s a pleasure to see Robert Downey Jr., as Oppenheimer’s antagonist Admiral Lewis Strauss, sink his teeth into a meaty role that warrants Oscar consideration.

Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer." Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures via AP

In his fifth collaboration with Nolan, Cillian Murphy plays the titular physicist who at one point is described as both a womanizer and a genius. We see Oppenheimer teaching at Berkeley, working with the scientists who will help him build the Manhattan Project’s atomic bomb in Los Alamos, N.M., and interacting with his wife, Kitty (Emily Blunt), and his mistress, Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh).

Murphy effectively conveys his character’s scientific curiosity, but Nolan’s screenplay makes him an enigma whose inner life is expressed by gimmicky cuts to scenes of outer space rather than evidence of human emotions.

In telling Oppenheimer’s dense, detail-filled story, Nolan hops back and forth in time, changing aspect ratios and splitting the film between black-and-white and color sequences. It’s extraneous showboating, but Hoyte van Hoytema’s Oscar-worthy cinematography makes it worthwhile. “Oppenheimer” is the best-looking movie of Nolan’s career.

Much has been made about this film’s R rating, Nolan’s first since his 2002 remake of “Insomnia.” One should always be wary when a film’s rating becomes an attempted selling point because it means that there’s probably little else to offer. “Oppenheimer” has a few F-words and provides a valid reason as to why Nolan has avoided shooting sex scenes in prior films, and why he should avoid shooting them in the future. They are unintentionally hilarious and far from erotic. It’s a rather soft R.

Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock and Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in "Oppenheimer." Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures via AP

Additionally, the PR machine hasn’t done the film any favors by promoting Nolan’s claim that people were leaving early screenings of the movie “absolutely devastated.” Long before I walked into the theater, I read that the re-creation of Trinity (the code name used for testing the atomic bomb on July 16, 1945) would be such an immersive experience that I’d be, forgive the expression, blown away by it. Knowing Nolan’s notoriously muddled sound mixes, I didn’t believe that. Neither should you.

Legend has it that, after witnessing Trinity, Oppenheimer quoted the Bhagavad-Gita: “Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds.” In this movie, he actually says that line while having sex with Jean; at my screening, the audience laughed.

Far more interesting, at least for a while, is the film’s examination of the rift between scientists who know the dangers of the weapons they create and the politicians who want to exploit them. This conflict fascinates Nolan, and the movie springs to life as it shows scientists wrestling with their curiosity while fearing what might happen should they proceed further.

The latter half of “Oppenheimer” deals with what happened after Hiroshima and Nagasaki were bombed. Strauss, the Commissioner of the Atomic Energy Commission, is up for a Cabinet post. In a congressional meeting, he is asked about his prior association with Oppenheimer, who had in the past attended Communist meetings with his brother, Jean, and Kitty.

Oppenheimer becomes a vocal proponent for control of atomic weapons, but his warnings are a thorn in the side of the US government; and because, as a popular and beloved figure he can sway public opinion, he must be discredited. What follows is an interminable series of scenes set in courtrooms and at congressional hearings. Only Downey’s kinetic, sardonic performance keeps things from becoming unbearably dull.

Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves (left) and Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in "Oppenheimer." Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures via AP

As in those epic historical films of yesteryear, actors show up in extended cameos. Leaving an impression are Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves, who hires Oppenheimer to preside over Los Alamos, the desert town created for scientists working on the bomb, and Kenneth Branagh as Danish physicist Niels Bohr. Tom Conti is also memorable as Albert Einstein, whose relationship with Oppenheimer could have used more screen time.

“Oppenheimer” wastes the considerable talents of Pugh as the physicist’s mistress. She and Blunt have severely underwritten roles, but Pugh bears the brunt of Nolan’s disinterest in writing complex female characters. This isn’t new on Nolan’s part. Additionally, his penchant for drowning out necessary dialogue becomes intolerable whenever he uses Ludwig Göransson’s grating score.

At one point, Kitty asks her husband if he thinks being tarred and feathered by the government commission prosecuting him will result in the public forgiveness he seeks to assuage his guilt over the atomic bomb. I wish “Oppenheimer” provided an answer. It might have humanized its subject.

★★½

OPPENHEIMER

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan. Starring Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Kenneth Branagh, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Tom Conti. 180 minutes. At AMC Boston Common, Landmark Kendall Square, suburbs. Rated R (nudity, F-bombs to go with the A-bombs)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.