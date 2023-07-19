Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

LUKE COMBS This North Carolina crooner’s gruffly tender blend of old-school country and modern soul has made his star rise fast in Nashville; right now he’s at No. 2 on the Hot 100 for the second time in his career with a faithful cover of Tracy Chapman’s yearning 1988 hit “Fast Car.” July 21-22, 5:45 p.m. Gillette Stadium, Foxborough. 508-543-8200, gillettestadium.com

NICE, A FEST The hyperlocal music festival returns for its third year with headlining sets by bliss legends Swirlies, bedroom-pop auteur Francis Forever, and gleeful experimentalists Guerilla Toss, with stacked undercards each day. Davis Square’s Statue Park will also host a market featuring work from local artisans. July 21-23, The Rockwell and Crystal Ballroom, Somerville. niceafest.com

LE TIGRE The electro-feminist trio of Kathleen Hanna, JD Samson, and Johanna Fateman, whose spiky, confrontational, witty synth-punk still sounds vital two-plus decades after the release of their debut full-length, arrives for their first North American tour in 18 years. July 24-25, 8 p.m. Royale. 617-338-7699, royaleboston.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

THE MAVERICKS The well-oiled omni-roots machine that is the Mavericks makes what has now become an annual visit to Indian Ranch to provide a couple of hours of their high-test musical cocktail. Opener Seth Walker, an artist with his own penchant for pushing past genre boundaries, should set the table nicely. July 22, 1 p.m. $40. Indian Ranch, 200 Gore Road, Webster. 508-943-3871, www.indianranch.com

THE KANE SISTERS The traditional Irish fiddle-playing Kane sisters, Liz and Yvonne, perform with the support of guitarist John Blake. They’ll no doubt sample their recent tribute to Paddy Fahey, the trad music legend who was a huge musical influence on the pair. July 23, 4 p.m. $28. The Burren, 247 Elm St., Somerville. 617-776-6896, www.burren.com

TAMIKREST Another iteration of smoking Saharan desert blues from a group that by its own account is following in the footsteps of desert blues titan Tinariwen; a listen to the gorgeous “As Sastnan Hidjan” and other songs on their latest album, “Tamotaït,” shows that the music Tamikrest is making stands on its own. July 27, 7:30 p.m. $30. Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

DUDLEY JAZZ FEST The lineup of the seventh annual edition of this jazz jamboree includes the quintet Beacon Bop from UMass Boston, saxophonist Pat Loomis, guitarist and festival organizer Fred Woodard’s Collective, drummer James Kamal Jones’s Other Tongues, and bassist Ron Mahdi & Rightly Guided with vocalist Nadia Washington. July 22, noon-6 p.m. Free. The Mary Hannon Park, 621 Dudley St., Dorchester. facebook.com/@dudleyjazz, instagram.com/thedudleyjazzfestival

AYN INSERTO JAZZ ORCHESTRA The kaleidoscopically inventive composer, arranger, and bandleader, a protégé of the great trombonist, arranger, and composer Bob Brookmeyer, helms one of today’s most potent big bands, performing once again for this “Summer Extravaganza.” July 26, 7:30 p.m. Free. Berklee’s David Friend Recital Hall, 921 Boylston St. www.berklee.edu/events

ALI MCGUIRK & FRIENDS Soulful, bluesy singer-songwriter and guitarist McGuirk has been nominated for seven Boston Music Awards and a New England Music Award. She will be joined by finger-style guitar playing singer-songwriter Zak Tojano and the Boston-based R&B collective The A-Beez. July 27, 7 p.m. $5-$15. WBUR CitySpace, 890 Commonwealth Ave. www.wbur.org/events

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

TANGLEWOOD The Tanglewood summer is kicking into high gear, and this week offers plenty of events, including Boston Symphony Orchestra concerts conducted by Xian Zhang (July 21); David Afkham (July 22); and BSO artistic adviser Thomas Wilkins (July 23), who leads an intriguing program of music by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Duke Ellington, and Jeff Midkiff, who will appear as soloist in his own mandolin concerto “From the Blue Ridge.” In addition, Wilkins hosts a Saturday morning kid-friendly concert (July 22), and Zhang conducts the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra at Ozawa Hall (July 23). Later in the week, the Boston Symphony Chamber Players present a mostly modern program at Ozawa Hall (July 26), and the TMC Festival of Contemporary Music launches its long weekend of events on Thursday with a concert featuring three pieces by festival co-curator Gabriela Lena Frank. (July 27) Lenox. www.tanglewood.org

BOSTON LANDMARKS ORCHESTRA “Seen-Unseen: The Symphonic Legacy of Black American Women” puts the spotlight on a long-neglected group of composers, with jazz drummer luminary Terri Lyne Carrington as guest artist and co-curator. The evening includes music by Carrington as well as Shirley Graham, Florence Price, Undine Smith Moore, Mary Lou Williams, and more, with soprano Louise Toppin and tenor Robert Mack. The podium will be shared by Landmarks music director Christopher Wilkins and guest conductor Damali Willingham, who managed the orchestra’s interactive “Maestro Zone” during last summer’s concerts. July 26, 7 p.m. DCR Hatch Memorial Shell, Charles River Esplanade. www.landmarksorchestra.org

CAPE COD CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL The Sinta Quartet of four saxophones opens up the 2023 Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival with a free concert that juxtaposes funk, folk, and minimalism with Beethoven and Bach. July 25, 7 p.m. Salt Pond Visitor Center, Eastham. Free. 508-247-9400, www.capecodchambermusic.org

A.Z. MADONNA









ARTS

Theater

STEW Cheryl D. Singleton deploys her multifarious gifts to the fullest as the outwardly authoritative but wounded matriarch in Zora Howard’s powerful, if uneven, drama about a Black family preparing a large meal while wondering and worrying about the absence of one member. Sensitively directed by Rosalind Bevan. Through July 23. Gloucester Stage Company, Gloucester. 978-281-4433, www.gloucesterstage.com

DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID Fresh off artistic director Rachel Bertone’s terrific production of “Oklahoma!,” Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston heads under the sea for “Disney’s The Little Mermaid.” Kayla Shimizu, who played farm girl Laurey in “Oklahoma!,” portrays Ariel, a mermaid whose yearning to see what life is like on dry land leads her to make a bad bargain with the villainous sea witch, Ursula (Katherine Pecevich). Directed and choreographed by Taavon Gamble. July 28-Aug. 6. Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, Waltham. 781-891-5600, www.reaglemusictheatre.org

LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE A series of monologues, written by Nora and Delia Ephron, in which women reflect on the pivotal events of their lives through the lens of the clothing and accessories they were wearing at the time. Directed by Paula Plum and featuring Nettie Chickering, Barbara Douglas, Lauren Elias, Evelyn Holley, and June Kfoury. July 22-Aug. 5. Hub Theatre Company. At Club Café, 209 Columbus Ave. 203-530-2343, hubtheatreboston.ticketleap.com

DON AUCOIN









Dance

JACOB’S PILLOW DANCE FESTIVAL One of the most anticipated events of the festival summer is the Pillow debut of rising contemporary dance star Oona Doherty, the first Northern Ireland artist to headline there (July 26-30). The outdoor stage also hosts a variety of intriguing performances this coming week, including celebrated young Bharatanatyam dancer-choreographer Mythili Prakash (July 21), the physically inclusive troupe Resident Island Dance Theatre (July 26), and Almanac Dance Circus (July 27). Choose what you pay-$90. Becket. www.jacobspillow.org

AYODELE CASEL A huge breakout star in the tap world over the past few years, the acclaimed dancer-choreographer offers a glimpse into her process at an open rehearsal presented by Summer Stages Dance @ ICA/Boston. Part of a weeklong residency, Casel is developing a new solo playing off the music of legendary jazz drummer Max Roach. July 23. Free with museum admission. Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston. www.icaboston.org

THE JAZZ CONTINUUM Bates Dance Festival presents LaTasha Barnes’s winning feel-good program “The Jazz Continuum.” A celebration of community and collaboration featuring a multigeneration cast of dancers and musicians, the work connects dances from over the past century that spring from America’s Black jazz lineage, from line dances and Lindy Hop to house, vogue, and hip-hop. July 21-23. $5-$25. Schaeffer Theatre, Bates College, Lewiston, Maine. www.batesdancefestival.org

CABARET JETÉ AT FRINGEPVD Sort of an open mic for dance, this Providence Fringe Festival event showcases a grab bag of short dances by an array of creators on a first-come, first-served basis. Each dance will be less than seven minutes, and it’s a low-tech setting, but the opportunity could bring some interesting surprises for audiences. July 22. Pay what you can. Motion State Arts at WaterFire Arts Center, Providence. https://motionstatearts.org/calendar/cabaretjete2023

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

GUADALUPE MARAVILLA: MARIPOSA RELÁMPAGO When Maravilla was 8 years old, he fled El Salvador’s then-raging civil war and picked his way north to the United States, where he was eventually reunited with his family. In the years following, he suffered bouts of illness, both mental and physical, that he attributes to the trauma of war and migration; in searching for ways to heal, he discovered the therapeutic potential of sound, which he incorporates in his work. “Mariposa Relámpago” is part of the artist’s Disease Thrower series, a talismanic enterprise built from materials the artist collects revisiting the hazardous byways of his path to freedom all those years ago — and, of course, a series of gongs to make the healing complete. Through Sept. 4. The Institute of Contemporary Art’s Watershed, 256 Marginal St. 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org

MATTHEW WONG: THE REALM OF APPEARANCES Wong, a self-taught painter who lived between Hong Kong and Canada, achieved outsize renown for a career that spanned just six years, cut short with the artist’s suicide in 2019. In the aftermath of his death, prices at auction for his work — typically dark, moody landscapes tinged with off-kilter, dreamlike qualities — have soared into the millions. The anomaly of his success, posthumous and otherwise, goes against the orthodoxy of artists whose formal training is a critical part of their pedigree; and his struggle with mental illness is often obscured by the dollar figures his work now commands. This exhibition, the first significant survey of his work in the US, looks to address both. Through Feb. 18. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

E.J. HILL: BRAKE RUN HELIX A real, rideable roller coaster occupies Mass MoCA’s gargantuan Building 5, its ribbon of pink track snaking from a platform shrouded by two-story-high green velvet drapes. The theatricality adds a performative flair to the piece, by E.J. Hill, for whom roller coasters are a loaded symbol of the privilege of leisure, and a history of segregation that denied Black Americans its simple thrills. Through January. Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams. 413-662-2111, www.massmoca.org

MURRAY WHYTE





MANUEL PARDO: FRENESI Pardo (1952-2012) emigrated to the US from Cuba with his sister at age 10, along with 14,000 children who came here without their parents during Operation Peter Pan. His mother, who joined them in 1966, inspired many of his brightly colored, decorative figures. In these drawings in colored pencil, he revisits the nearly sculptural quality of 1960s bouffant hairdos. Through Aug. 10. gary marotta fine art g-1, 162 Commercial St., Provincetown. 617-834-5262 www.garymarottafineart.com/exhibitions/

CATE McQUAID

Frenesi, No. 5, colored pencil on handmade paper, 1992. gary marotta fine art g-1





EVENTS

Comedy









PAULEY & DUCHARME There are some deep local roots on this bill — Bernadette Pauley grew up in Revere, and Al Ducharme started his career working in Providence and Boston. They are co-headlining the Off Cabot, as they co-headline in real life as a married couple. July 21-22, 8 p.m. $30. Off Cabot Comedy and Events, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. www.offcabot.org

MAURICE SMITH He likes the furniture at Ikea, but Smith thinks the store needs a fast lane so he can get out quicker. “I thought my father had abandoned me,” he says. “No. I found him in Ikea. I was like, ‘Pop, what happened?’ He said, ‘Son, I came here to get you a crib.’” With Annie Bananie, Casey McNeal, and Marlen Baker. July 22, 8 p.m. $22. Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St. www.nickscomedystop.com

THE NASTY SHOW Giggles gets down and dirty with three shows headlined by Jackie “The Joke Man” Martling and Lenny Clarke, with rotating guest stars. On July 27, Steve Sweeney and Christine Hurley; July 28, Hurley, Artie Januario, and Johnny Pizzi; July 29, Januario. July 27 at 8 p.m. and July 28-29 at 8:30 p.m. $30-$35. Giggles Comedy Club, 517 Broadway (Route 1), Saugus. 781-233-9950, www.princerestaurant.com/giggles-events

NICK A. ZAINO III













Family

SUMMER FLICKS: MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU If you missed Gru’s babbling, yellow creatures in theaters last summer, head to the Prudential Center’s South Garden to watch the supervillain’s origin story. July 22, starts at dusk. Free. Prudential Center South Garden, 800 Boylston St., Boston prudentialcenter.com

BOSTON MYCOLOGICAL CLUB — MUSHROOM WALK Got fungi fever? Join the Boston Mycological Club for a fungi-filled walk in the woods searching for mushrooms and other spore-producing organisms. Participants are advised to wear closed-toe shoes and long pants. The club also asks that participants come prepared with a knife and a spoon for removing fungi from logs and soil, a basket or bag for holding onto them, and a magnifying glass to better examine the specimen. July 23, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Daniels Farmstead, 286 Mendon St., Blackstone danielsfarmstead.org

3ICE HOCKEY PERFORMANCE If you’re a hockey junky, don’t miss 3ICE, the three-on-three North American ice hockey league, at their Boston games at Agganis Arena. July 26, 7 p.m. Tickets start at $33. Agganis Arena, 925 Commonwealth Ave. 3ice.com

ELENA GIARDINA



