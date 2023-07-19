Toast drops 99-cent online order fee after pushback from restaurants

Chief executive Chris Comparato said imposing the new fee, which was mandatory on online orders over $10, was a mistake.

Toast is abandoning its new 99-cent online order fee after less than two weeks, amid pushback from many of the restaurants that use its software.

“While we had the best of intentions — to keep costs low for our customers — that is not how the change was perceived by some of you,” Comparato wrote in a message to restaurant owners. “We made the wrong decision and following a careful review, including the additional feedback we received, the fee will be removed from our Toast digital ordering channels.”

The Boston company, which is under pressure from Wall Street to eliminate persistent losses, imposed the new fee starting on July 10. The fee was was lumped in with taxes on each order and not clearly visible to consumers unless they clicked a button for more information.

“The bigger story here is the pressure they are feeling to get to profitability,” analyst Eugene Simuni at MoffettNathanson Research, said. “This is a tricky period for the business when they need to simultaneously maintain high rates of growth and achieve profitability. Hence experiments like the 99-cent fee that might not pan out.”

Restaurant owners were concerned that the new fee, coming amid a period of high inflation, would anger their customers. And Toast did not offer an option to allow restaurants to cover the fee themselves.

“I’m really glad that Toast listened to its customers, who are the businesses they sell to, and realized that going after our customers was a violation of our relationship with them,” said Kathi Turner, who owns several seafood restaurants on the North Shore. Turner sits on Toast’s customer advisory board and had pressed the company to drop the fee.

Toast processed almost $27 billion of orders — both online and in person — at 85,000 locations of its restaurant customers in the first three months of 2023. And yet it lost $81 million, on $819 million of revenue, in the quarter. But Toast has told Wall Street analysts it could be cash flow positive excluding some expenses for the full year.

The company has also cut expenses by giving up its office space near Fenway Park.

Shares of Toast were trading at around $23.50, down 12 percent, on Wednesday morning. The shares had previously gained 48 percent this year, though the stock price remains well below the $40 per share at Toast’s initial public offering two years ago.

