Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a whimbrel, 2 parasitic jaegers, an Arctic tern, 5 black-legged kittiwakes, 2 lesser black-backed gulls, 400 Wilson’s storm-petrels, and 12 Cory’s shearwaters.

A brown booby was seen at Stellwagen Bank from a whale watch boat.

Recent sightings (through July 11) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Surveys from remote parts of Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge turned up 2 ruddy ducks, 2 pied-billed grebes, 22 American oystercatchers, a Western sandpiper, 1,400 short-billed dowitchers, 3,000 semipalmated sandpipers, 160 willets, and a parasitic jaeger.

Other sightings around the Cape included 2 continuing blue grosbeaks in Falmouth, a yellow-throated vireo in Mashpee, a hooded merganser in Barnstable, 2 yellow-crowned night-herons at Hallet’s Mill Pond in Yarmouth, a pine siskin in Orleans, and a sharp-shinned hawk in Truro.

