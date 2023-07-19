Sally’s Apizza is coming to Massachusetts

The Woburn location is slated to open this year and the Seaport location has an “anticipated opening” in 2024, the website said.

Sally’s Apizza, a longtime purveyor of New Haven-style pies, plans to open two new restaurants in Massachusetts, one in Woburn and a second in Boston’s Seaport District, according to the company’s website .

New Haven’s famous pizza is heading this way.

Founded in New Haven, Conn., in 1938 by Salvatore “Sally” Consiglio, the company prides itself on making “authentic New Haven pizza in custom designed ovens, using Sal’s original recipes,” and serving up slices that are “famous for our distinctive tomato sauce and chewy, crispy crust with an iconic oven-kissed char,” the website states.

If you’re wondering what New Haven style pizza is, the website provides this answer.

“Handmade, coal-fired, sauce forward pizza on a thin, crispy, and chewy crust – charred, not burnt. It’s pronounced ‘ah-beetz.’ Get it right.”

Sally’s Apizza currently operates three Connecticut restaurants, in New Haven, Stamford, and Fairfield, and there are plans to open additional locations in Newington, Norwalk, and Wethersfield, Conn., according to its website.

Its New Haven rival, Frank Pepe Pizzeria, has area locations in Watertown, Burlington, and Chestnut Hill.





