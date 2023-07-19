Swapping the kitchen and dining room locations brings light to a small condo

With their two children nearly grown, the couple realized they spent fewer daylight hours in the kitchen and family room. Now they were comfortable with Lim pushing those rooms to the darker, front half of their condo. The move let the architect pull the living and dining rooms to the sunnier back half of the home, where she opened them to the patio.

Ginger and Nirav Dagli’s 1,700-square-foot duplex in the South End presented several challenges. The largest among them? Scant sunlight in the ground floor living spaces. Architect Diane Lim, a longtime friend of the couple, had been telling them for years: “If you want more light, you have to open the wall, and the only way to open the wall is to move the kitchen.”

Advertisement

Sliders opposite the dining table and newly open staircase lead to the patio, which got a makeover of its own. Inspired by Boston’s public art, Ginger Dagli commissioned local artist Lena McCarthy to paint a colorful mural on the wall of an adjacent building (with the owners’ approval). McCarthy, a Boston University alum, presented two concepts; the family voted unanimously for this one.

Designer Abbey Flores worked with the couple on the decor, adding wallpaper, placing existing furniture and choosing new pieces, and showcasing their collection of artwork. The couple are avid travelers and collectors. “I once came back from Iraq with 30 oil paintings,” Dagli says with a laugh. “I put them everywhere in a mishmash.”

Flores fashioned the living room, where sunlight now streams in through enlarged windows, into a richly layered focal point visible from the other end of the unit. Boldly colored paintings hang atop patterned grass-cloth wallcovering, and sapphire-blue velvet sofas fit so perfectly they look built in. “To me, a successful home celebrates the people who live there in a modern, organized manner,” Flores says. “The strategy was to cluster artwork and curios in defined areas and let other areas be spare.”

Advertisement

Lim created bright, clean backdrops that keep the condo feeling open and airy, even at its tightest points. In the kitchen, white cabinetry melds seamlessly with the built-ins in the family room. Meanwhile, Flores satisfied the Daglis’ taste for adornment by incorporating a hand-painted tile backsplash and vintage hardware. Base cabinets and open shelves for storage and display wrap an awkward wall, taking advantage of what could have easily been dead space. Bookshelves behind the island do the same.

On the second floor, Lim reworked the couple’s bath. And, she turned the children’s shared bedroom and a guest bedroom into a bedroom for each child, with a sliver of sleep space suitable for overnight guests. In that cozy nook, a full-size mattress sits on an elevated platform tall enough for suitcases to slide underneath. The deep window niche above is a reading alcove. “While climbing over the headboard to get into the niche isn’t ideal, it makes for a special spot,” Flores says. “We leaned into small spaces everywhere.”

RESOURCES

Architect: Lim Design Studio, limdesignstudio.com

Designer: Abbey Flores Design, afloresdesign.com

Builder: McGowan Custom Builders, mcgowandb.com

MORE PHOTOGRAPHS

Designer Abbey Flores painted the sleeping nook Benjamin Moore’s Blue Echo. “A light color wouldn’t have made this small space feel bigger, so we chose a dark, saturated shade that makes it feel special,” she says. Sabrina cole Quinn

“The condo isn’t a straight rectangle; there’s a pinch point in the middle that we wrapped with cabinetry and shelves,” Lim says. Across from it, she carved out a tiny entryway with a closet behind a sliding barn door and added bookshelves beside it. Sabrina cole Quinn

Flexible furnishings on the narrow patio include a hammock, which can be tucked out of the way when not in use. Sabrina cole Quinn

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.