Four-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run in Hyde Park; police urge public to provide information

“If anyone saw or heard, or knows anything with regards to what happened here tonight, please let us know,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden told reporters at the scene shortly after 11:30 p.m. “We beg of you. We need your help.”

Law enforcement officials are also asking the public to help locate the driver who allegedly sped off from the scene of the crash that occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the area of 165 Wood Ave., officials said.

A 4-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in Hyde Park, despite the efforts of an off-duty Boston firefighter who tried to save him, according to police.

Police are collecting video and witness evidence to generate a description of the suspect vehicle, said Gregory Long, superintendent in chief of the Boston Police Department.

Long also asked for community members to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470 with any information.

Officers responded to Wood Avenue to a report of a child struck by a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, they found the boy suffering from life-threatening injuries, Long said.

A preliminary investigation shows the child was in the area of 165 Wood Ave. when a “motor vehicle struck him, did not stop and fled the area,” Long said, according to a recording of his remarks provided by the department. “At the same time, an off-duty Boston firefighter was in the area and rendered first aid to this child.”

The boy was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Long said.

“Obviously, this is an extremely tragic situation this evening,” Long said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to this child, this child’s family, and this community that unfortunately has experienced this traumatic event.”

Mayor Michelle Wu also offered her condolences.

“We just want to send our condolences to the family and all of the community members; and people who loved this little boy,” Wu said, speaking at the scene. “It’s absolutely devastating to think about what transpired in just a split second.”

Wu said she is “also very grateful that a member of our Boston Fire Department immediately stopped, off-duty, and did what was possible to try to render first aid, until EMS and other first responders arrived.”

The firefighter was not identified.

Wu said trauma response teams will be available to provide support for residents of the community.

She implored people to obey traffic laws and drive safely.

“We urge you to be vigilant, whether you are driving, or whether you are out and about . . . And think about just how much can change in a split second.”

The crash is under investigation.

