Andrea Campbell among Democratic attorneys general calling on companies to increase diversity efforts amid pressure from Republicans

“This Supreme Court decision provides absolutely no basis to conclude that a private company cannot engage in efforts to recruit a diverse applicant pool and to ensure their workplaces are welcoming and supportive of people of all backgrounds,” Campbell said during a virtual press conference Wednesday with some of 20 Democrats who signed onto the response letter.

This comes after 13 Republican attorneys general signed a letter last week warning companies about using racial hiring quotas or preferences in light of the recent US Supreme Court decision that ended race-based affirmative action by many colleges.

A group of Democratic attorneys general — including Massachusetts AG Andrea Campbell — told CEOs from the country’s Fortune 100 companies Wednesday to “double down” on diversity efforts and ignore Republican calls threatening legal action for doing so.

Advertisement

Campbell, who took office in January as the first Black woman to serve as the state’s highest prosecutor, said having a “diverse set of lived experiences and backgrounds” is beneficial to companies, and they should keep seeking ways to create that.

In the Democrats’ response letter, which was penned by Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, prosecutors told companies the letter from the 13 Republicans “is intended to intimidate you into rolling back the progress many of you have made.”

“We write to reassure you that corporate efforts to recruit diverse workforces and create inclusive work environments are legal and reduce corporate risk for claims of discrimination,” the letter said.

Ford said that they intend to stand “shoulder to shoulder” with businesses who continue to undertake initiatives that aim to diversify their ranks.

“We will fight back” against attempts by some on the right to take legal action against that, the letter reads.

In their letter last week, Republicans wrote the Supreme Court opinion should “place every employer and contractor on notice” and that they should “refrain from discriminating on the basis of race, whether under the label of ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ or otherwise,”

Advertisement

The attorneys general said they “intend to enforce the law vigorously.”

“Treating people differently because of the color of their skin, even for benign purposes, is unlawful and wrong,” they wrote. “Companies that engage in racial discrimination should and will face serious legal consequences.”

The Republicans contended that initiatives such as stated racial hiring quotas are “all too common,” citing news stories about goals of companies including Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft had set around increasing the number of people of color in their workforces and managerial ranks.

The Republicans said that race-based efforts might be well intentioned to fix some of the “odious” racist hiring practices of the past, but they don’t create the outcomes that the proponents want.

“Race, though, is a poor proxy for what is fundamentally a class distinction,” they wrote.

The Democrats said the arguments about racial hiring quotas are a “straw man” tactic because that’s always been illegal.

“There is no corporation that I’m aware of that uses quotas,” New York Attorney General Leticia James said.

Several of the Democratic attorneys general argued companies with more diverse workforces are more productive and solve problems more creatively.

“It is perfectly legal, ethical, and appropriate to set aspirational goals because it is in business’ interest,” Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said.

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him on Twitter @cotterreporter.