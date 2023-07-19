R.I.’s First Congressional District race ballot is set, with Democrats at the top

After Berbrick, the ballot placement order is: Allen R. Waters, Donald R. Carlson, Spencer Dickinson, J. Aaron Regunberg, Sabina Matos, Stephen M. Casey, Gabe Amo, Bella Noka, John Goncalves, Stephanie Beauté, Gregory L. Mundy, Sandra C. Cano, Mickeda Sebastiana Barnes, Larry Hutchinson Jr., and Ana B. Quezada.

State officials wheeled out an old state lottery machine, and amid a whirlwind of dancing pingpong balls, Berbrick’s number came up first, giving him the top spot on the Sept. 5 Democratic primary ballot in the First Congressional District race.

PROVIDENCE — It’s a far cry from Mega Millions, but Walter Berbrick won a Rhode Island lottery of sorts on Wednesday.

The secretary of state’s office had determined that Barnes, Hutchinson, Noka, and Mundy fell short of the 500 certified signatures needed to appear on the ballot. But all four are challenging those determinations, so their names were included in the lottery in case they prevail, state Director of Elections Kathy Placencia said.

The Republican Party is also holding a primary on Sept. 5, but no lottery was held for their candidates because the state GOP has endorsed Gerry W. Leonard Jr., meaning he will be listed first ahead of the other Republican candidate, Terri Flynn.

The state Democratic Party did not endorse a candidate in the primary. And no independent candidates qualified for the November election.

Wednesday’s lottery took place at the secretary of state’s Elections Division on West River Street in Providence. The first step was to determine whether the Democratic Party or the Republican Party would appear first on the Nov. 7 general election ballot, and the Democrats won the top spot.

Placencia noted that the deadline for registering to vote in the primary is Aug. 6. People can register or update their voter information at vote.ri.gov.

Meanwhile, the Carlson campaign and the Rhode Island Working Families Party have filed challenges to signatures submitted on behalf of Matos, according to Faith Chybowski, spokeswoman for the secretary of state’s office.

Election officials in both Jamestown and Newport have asked the police to investigate signatures submitted on Matos’ behalf amid reports that some of the names on her nomination papers belong to dead people, people who have moved out of state, or people who did not sign those documents.

The state Board of Elections is scheduled to hear those challenges — along with the challenges by Barnes, Hutchinson, Noka, and Mundy — during a meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday.

















