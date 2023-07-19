Boston city councilor Kendra Lara appears in court in connection with June crash

Police said Lara was driving at least 53 miles per hour on Centre Street when she crashed a 2019 Honda Civic into the home around 4:25 p.m. on June 30, which officials described as a “clear and dry” day. The report said she could have been traveling as fast as 59 miles per hour on the street, where the speed limit is 25.

Lara, 33, is expected to appear for a hearing Wednesday in West Roxbury Municipal Court, where she faces charges that include operating a motor vehicle after suspension, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara is slated to make a court appearance Wednesday in connection with a June crash in which she slammed her unregistered, uninsured car into the front of a Jamaica Plain home while allegedly driving twice the speed limit with her 7-year-old son in the back seat.

One officer “noted the amount of pedestrian and vehicular traffic was heavy at this time period due to rush hour,” a police report said.

Advertisement

One witness told police he was in his parked car preparing to drive away when he noticed a car, which turned out to be the Honda Civic Lara was driving, traveling at a “high rate of speed.” He did not proceed into the street, fearing the sedan would hit his car, according to the report. He saw the car make a hard left turn into a fence before coming to a rest in some bushes and a front porch.

An investigator noted in the report that “no evidence of braking was observed,” according to the photos from the scene.

The crash sent Lara’s 7-year-old son to Boston Children’s Hospital, where he received several stitches. One investigator noted there were multiple blood stains visible in the car after the crash. Lara, according to a police report, did not appear to have any physical injuries and did not report any to the police on the scene.

Advertisement

Police contacted the state Department of Children and Families because Lara’s son was riding in the back seat without a booster seat, which is required for children under age 8 or who are under 57 inches tall, according to the police report.

Lara apologized to constituents on July 8.

“We are all accountable for our actions, and I am no different, which is why I offer my sincerest apologies to everyone, especially the people of District 6,” Lara said in a statement. “As an elected official, I’ve worked hard to center the dignity and humanity of my constituents. Today, I ask you to also see mine as I work to correct my mistake.”

Lara is seeking her second term on the council and faces two opponents in the Sept. 12 preliminary election for the District 6 council seat.

“My hope is that my worst day is not being weighed against the two years of work I’ve done on the City Council,” Lara said in a recent interview. “I have a lot of work to do over the next eight weeks” before the primary.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This story will be updated.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.