Chris Sununu won’t seek reelection as New Hampshire governor

DOVER, N.H. — New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, a Republican who decided last month not to run for president, has decided not to run for another term as governor either.

Sununu, 48, announced his decision Wednesday to forgo a fifth two-year term. His decision came as he aims to play a significant political role from the sidelines of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

“This was no easy decision as I truly love serving as Governor,” he said in a statement, expressing pride about New Hampshire’s low unemployment rate, tax cuts, expansion of school choice, work on addiction and recovery services, and more.