Criminal prosecutor recruited for senior role in N.H. attorney general’s office

“I’m very flattered and honored that the attorney general’s office believes I have the kind of skill set that I can bring to their management team to help that office across the state,” Velardi told the Globe, “and that is exactly what I will endeavor to do if I am confirmed by the Executive Council.”

But now Velardi, 52, is poised to make a big career move this fall. He was recruited for an influential senior leadership position in the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office to oversee a broad portfolio as director of the Public Protection Division.

DOVER, N.H. — Thomas P. Velardi started working in the Strafford County Attorney’s Office a few years after law school, in June 1999, and he hasn’t left. He was appointed to the top job in that office in 2008 and re-elected as county attorney every two years since.

Velardi’s appointment, which is slated to begin Oct. 6 and run through 2026, is on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting of the five-member Executive Council, which reviews state contracts and appointments.

In a letter, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said Velardi is qualified because of his “extensive experience” as a prosecutor and in related public service. He regularly gives guest lectures for college courses and other educational programs, and he’s served on a variety of justice-related advisory boards and committees, Formella said.

Deputy Attorney General James Boffetti said Velardi is a highly respected leader among prosecutors, judges, police, and others. He knows how the criminal justice system operates and what reforms are needed, as he’s been working on pressing issues like bail reform, mental health, the opioid crisis, and more, Boffetti said.

“I personally have known Tom for 25 years, and he has an extraordinary, fine reputation as a very dedicated prosecutor and public servant,” Boffetti told the Globe. “He was a natural choice.”

Boffetti confirmed that Velardi was recruited for the job.

The attorney general’s office has budget approval for 88 attorneys, and the director of the Public Protection Division oversees roughly half of those positions, Boffetti said. The division includes the Criminal Justice Bureau, the Environmental Protection Bureau, and the Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau, each of which has its own chief, he said. (The other half of the office, including functions related to civil litigation, charitable trusts, civil rights, elections, and transportation, fall under the Division of Legal Counsel.)

Velardi said he has extensive experience in criminal law but plans to lean on the expertise of the division’s existing team members to help fill in any gaps in his knowledge.

“I’m hopeful that those gaps will be few and far between,” he said.

One area where that will be necessary: murder cases. While county-level prosecutors in New Hampshire handle manslaughter and negligent homicide cases — as Velardi has — it’s the attorney general’s office that prosecutes murder charges.

Velardi’s new job would include reviewing murder prosecutions with the attorneys and supervisors who handle those cases on a day-to-day basis, Boffetti said.

“He may actually take on some cases himself, as his predecessor did,” Boffetti added.

Velardi’s predecessor, Jeffery A. Strelzin, earned a reputation for tackling some of New Hampshire’s highest-profile homicide cases in the past two decades.

Strelzin prosecuted Michael Addison, who was convicted of killing Manchester police officer Michael Briggs in 2006 and sentenced to death. He prosecuted Steven Spader, who was convicted of killing a woman with a machete and severely injuring her 11-year-old daughter in a 2009 home invasion in Mont Vernon. And he announced breakthroughs in the long-cold investigation into the Bear Brook murders.

Strelzin left the attorney general’s office in May for a new job with the US attorney’s office in New Hampshire.

Velardi’s new role would also give him oversight of the attorney general’s Public Integrity Unit, which is currently conducting a criminal investigation into Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave. That investigation into Brave’s conduct is reviewing allegations of theft, falsification in official matters, and abuse of office, according to records released by the attorney general’s office.

Velardi told the Globe late last month that Strafford County officials were notified of the investigation on June 2 and asked Brave to take a leave of absence, but he declined to do so. He’s an independent constitutional officer and has continued to execute the duties of his office.

Brave has not responded to the Globe’s interview requests in recent weeks, but he has spoken about the investigation to other outlets, including WMUR and Foster’s Daily Democrat. He has reportedly said he believes political motivations in Strafford County prompted the investigation.

Brave told WMUR that he’s accused of using county funds to cover private trips and housing costs for a county employee with whom he’s accused of having an affair. “I’ll be exonerated,” he added.

Velardi said this week that he has no update to share on the investigation into Brave’s alleged conduct, since his office has deferred to the attorney general’s team.

Velardi, who earned $100,000 in 2022 from Strafford County, would earn a salary of $125,000 if confirmed as a division director in the attorney general’s office.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.