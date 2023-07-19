Former Northampton VA Medical Center employee sentenced for distributing child pornography

A Royalston man was sentenced to eight years in prison for distributing child pornography while using the WiFi at a Northampton Veterans Affairs Medical Center where he worked, the US Attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

Kevin A. Divoll, 51, was additionally sentenced for five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $5,000 each to two of the identified victims, the statement said. Divoll pleaded guilty in April to one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, the statement said.