Former Northampton VA Medical Center employee sentenced for distributing child pornography

A Royalston man was sentenced to eight years in prison for distributing child pornography while using the WiFi at a Northampton Veterans Affairs Medical Center where he worked, the US Attorney’s office announced Wednesday.
Kevin A. Divoll, 51, was additionally sentenced for five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $5,000 each to two of the identified victims, the statement said. Divoll pleaded guilty in April to one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, the statement said.
While working for the medical center in Leeds, Divoll was identified after investigators linked the IP address of his phone as having been used to distribute child pornography over the center’s public WiFi from May 2022 through July 2022, the statement said.
During a search of his home on Aug. 4 2022, officers found a laptop, a cellphone, and an external hard drive all containing child pornography, the statement said.
