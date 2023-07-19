Humidity eases a bit in Greater Boston over next several days

The satellite loop shows a continued southerly flow of air based on the way the clouds are moving.

Although we’ve had some cloudiness, some smoke, haze, and humidity, at least Wednesday has been a relatively typical July day. Temperatures have been in the 80s and humidity levels have actually come down since the early-morning hours.

You might have noticed the dew point feels a little bit better this afternoon and indeed over the past several hours it has fallen back into the 60s. This is more typical for this time of the year. We still have not had a prolonged break in the humidity since last month — at times it’s been oppressive and at other times it’s just been typically humid, but it’s never been dry.

It’s not your imagination, humid days are more common now than 20 years ago and are likely to continue to increase.

Our next chance of showers comes after a nice Thursday, when temperatures will reach into the 80s, along with still-lower levels of humidity. I expect plenty of sunshine as well, so head to the waterfront if you can.

This weekend humidity levels will not be oppressive with dew points in the lower 60s. WeatherBELL

Friday’s showers are likely to hold off until the evening. There will be a frontal system pushing west to east across the region. The best chance for showers will be west of Interstate 495, but after sunset those showers could make it all the way to the coastline. I expect a few hundredths of an inch up to a quarter of an inch of rain in spots, not anything terribly significant.

The weekend is looking dry and mainly sunny. A spot shower can’t be ruled out on Saturday however it’s highly unlikely you see it. Sunday will most likely be dry and both days will have typical July humidity and there’s even a chance it stays a little drier than average in that department.

Overall, the pattern of high humidity and high amounts of rain is relinquishing its grip on the region. The 10-day forecast looks like average or even a little below-average precipitation.

This is one of the first times since May we’ve seen less precipitation than average in the forecast. If you’re on vacation starting this weekend and into next week it looks pretty good.

One thing I don’t see is any extended heat during this more typical pattern.

Near average rainfall is likely for the final third of July. WeatherBELL



