‘I was crying like a kid,’ neighbor says after 4-year-old boy killed in Hyde Park hit-and-run crash

Police are looking for the driver, who did not stop after the crash.

The child, whose name was not released, was hit by a car around 9:30 p.m. near 165 Wood Ave. He was rushed to Boston Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Residents in Hyde Park are mourning the death of a 4-year-old boy, who was fatally injured by a hit-and-run driver on Tuesday night.

As she prepared to leave for work Wednesday morning, Marie Pierre was still shaken by the terrible scene that unfolded near her home. Alerted by a friend, she went outside and saw a child lying in the street.

“I saw a little boy lying there, but he was moving. And then he wasn’t and people were crying,” she said. “I was crying like a kid.”

Children frequently play outside along Wood Avenue, especially during hot weather, Pierre said. With cars speeding by, Pierre said she makes sure to watch her young daughter carefully.

”I have a little kid too, it could have been her,” Pierre said.

Brian Brinez, who lives a few doors down from where the boy was hit, said the city has put up signs urging drivers to slow down, but it hasn’t worked.

“People are always speeding down the street,” he said.

On Tuesday, officials said an off-duty Boston firefighter rushed to help the injured boy before police and EMS crews arrived on the scene.

The firefighter was not identified.

“If anyone saw or heard, or knows anything with regards to what happened here tonight, please let us know,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden told reporters Tuesday night. “We beg of you. We need your help.”

Boston Police Superintendent-in-chief Gregory Long said Tuesday that the driver “did not stop and fled the area” after hitting the boy.

“At the same time, an off-duty Boston firefighter was in the area and rendered first aid to this child, he said.

“Obviously, this is an extremely tragic situation this evening,” Long said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to this child, this child’s family, and this community that unfortunately has experienced this traumatic event.”

Police did not immediately have an update Wednesday. The crash is under investigation.

Mayor Michelle Wu also offered her condolences on Tuesday.

“We just want to send our condolences to the family and all of the community members; and people who loved this little boy,” Wu said, speaking at the scene. “It’s absolutely devastating to think about what transpired in just a split second.”

Wu said she is “also very grateful that a member of our Boston Fire Department immediately stopped, off-duty, and did what was possible to try to render first aid, until EMS and other first responders arrived.”

She implored people to obey traffic laws and drive safely.

“We urge you to be vigilant, whether you are driving, or whether you are out and about . . . And think about just how much can change in a split second.”

John R. Ellement and Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.









Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.