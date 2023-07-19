Teenage girl shouts for help after alleged indecent assault near Jamaica Plain restaurant

A teenage girl sitting outside a Jamaica Plain restaurant shouted for help Monday after a 31-year-old Melrose man allegedly assaulted her indecently and then went inside to eat, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office said.

Francis Mwaura, 31, was arrested inside the Centre Street restaurant shortly before 9 p.m. and charged with one count of indecent assault and battery, prosecutors said. He pleaded not guilty in Roxbury Municipal Court, where bail was set at $1,000 cash. It was not immediately known if he had posted bail.

According to prosecutors, the teenage girl was outside the restaurant, which officials did not name, when Mwaura sat down next to her and asked if the restaurant served good food. The girl moved away from him while telling him that she was a minor. Mwaura then allegedly put his hand between her legs, according to prosecutors.