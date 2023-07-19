Massachusetts State House fire was accidental, investigators say

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said Thursday that investigators determined the fire was accidental and started by “electrical faults” in two lines that run from an electrical vault near a guard shack to a pull box in the building’s sub-basement.

The apparent electrical fire on Tuesday afternoon forced a building-wide evacuation, and prompted officials to close the State House on Wednesday “ out of an abundance of caution ” as the investigation continued into the cause of the fire.

The sub-basement fire that spewed carbon monoxide into the Massachusetts State House and prompted officials to close the historic building to the public was accidental, investigators said Wednesday. Officials did not immediately say when the State House would reopen.

He said there is nothing “to suggest the fire was intentionally set.”

Hours before the fire on Tuesday, the State House had been evacuated after a separate fire alarm went off. Procopio said the two incidents were not connected, and that the first alarm was accidentally triggered by two visitors who mistakenly pulled it thinking it was a “mechanism to open a door.”

High voltage wires that feed into a transformer in the State House’s sub-basement began burning, causing the fire shortly after 2 p.m., Tuesday, fire officials have said. It was extinguished by 5 p.m. Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke had said that the location, the type of fire, and dangerous fumes it produced prevented firefighters from quickly putting it out.

The building’s closure on Wednesday threw a temporary wrench into state government affairs. Officials either canceled or moved planned hearings and meetings online, and politicians and staff worked remotely. A Governor’s Council meeting, where officials approved seven pardon recommendations from Governor Maura Healey, was held virtually, for example.

But there still was some activity in the building. At the guard tower on Bowdoin Street early Wednesday afternoon, legislative staff and a reporter lined up to be escorted into the building, one-by-one, with a Department of Conservation and Recreation ranger.

Inside, the hallways were noisy with professional air machines that used HEPA filters to clean the air and improve indoor air quality, as well as machines provided by BELFOR, which restores properties damaged by fire, wind, water, and other natural disasters, according to its website.

According to the Boston Fire Department, responders had worked for hours Tuesday “using positive pressure to push the dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide out of the State House.”

