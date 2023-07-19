Republican Kelly Ayotte claims N.H. Democrat endorsed by Maura Healey would ‘turn New Hampshire into Massachusetts’

Ayotte tweeted : “Take it from @maura_healey, Joyce Craig would turn New Hampshire into Massachusetts.”

Healey endorsed Manchester, N.H., mayor Joyce Craig Wednesday, quickly drawing the ire of former New Hampshire Attorney General and Senator Kelly Ayotte, a Republican, who warned voters that Craig, a Democrat, would “turn New Hampshire into Massachusetts.”

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey waded into the New Hampshire gubernatorial race Wednesday, a contest which quickly heated up after Republican Governor Chris Sununu announced he would forgo a fifth two-year term .

“Like many Granite Staters, I fear we are one election away from turning into Massachusetts,” wrote Ayotte in a separate statement posted on social media, teasing a possible gubernatorial run by telling her Twitter followers to expect “some big news in the coming days.”

In her endorsement of Craig, Healey, who grew up in Hampton Falls and has family in New Hampshire, tweeted that “Joyce has delivered again and again for Manchester — her record of success speaks for itself.”

“I know firsthand the strength and values she brings to the table, and I’m so excited to endorse her campaign for Governor of NH,” she wrote. ”Let’s goooo!!!”

Craig’s announcement sets the stage for a 14-month campaign ahead of the primary election between her and Concord Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington.

On the Republican side, former New Hampshire state Senate President Chuck Morse, who lost his US Senate bid last year, also announced his candidacy.

“Year in and year out New Hampshire ranks among the best states to live in,” Morse said in a statement. “It’s not an accident and it’s not luck either. It’s because we elect conservative who get results. It’s what I did as Senate President and it’s what I’ll do as Governor.”

