Newport rejects 14 signatures submitted by Matos campaign

Both the Newport and Jamestown nomination papers were submitted and signed by Holly McClaren, a Providence resident, and both documents were notarized by Evan England, a spokesman for the Matos campaign.

That revelation comes two days after the Jamestown Board of Canvassers asked the police to investigate nomination signatures — including the names of dead people — submitted on behalf of Matos.

PROVIDENCE — Newport elections officials rejected 14 of 32 signatures submitted on nomination papers for Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, a Democratic candidate for the First Congressional District seat, a city spokesman said Wednesday.

The Newport Canvassing Authority planned to to meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, and the agenda calls for “Discussion regarding issues relating to the allegation of fraudulent signatures.”

The agenda says a vote is required to add that item to the agenda based on the “finding of unexpected occurrence which requires immediate action to protect the public.”

Tom Shevlin, a spokesman for the city of Newport, said city staff flagged and rejected 14 of 32 signatures submitted on Matos’ behalf on July 11.

He explained that as part of normal procedure, city staff compares signatures on nomination papers with the signatures on record with the canvassing authority, and it’s normal for some signatures to be rejected during any campaign cycle.

But, Shevlin said, “Rejecting 14 of 32 signatures is higher than what we normally see.”

England and Matos campaign manager Brexton Isaacs could not be reached immediately for comment.

Amid mounting controversy, Matos is drawing increasing criticism from her opponents in the congressional race.

Gabe Amo, a Democratic former White House official, on Wednesday issued a statement urging state and law enforcement officials to launch a joint investigation into signatures submitted by the Matos campaign.

“Our democracy is sacred,” Amo said. “It is disheartening to think that the signatures of both dead and living Rhode Islanders have been forged on her papers in at least two of the 19 municipalities in the First Congressional District.”

Amo said it is shocking the Matos has not held a news conference to answer questions directly about the matter. “There has been no accountability from the Lieutenant Governor,” he said. ““These instances of election fraud are a distraction from the issues facing Rhode Islanders in this election for our next member of Congress.”

Matos is among 13 Democrats and two Republicans who have qualified for ballot. Candidates must submit at least 500 valid signatures to appear on the ballot, and the Matos campaign submitted 728 signatures that were validated by local boards of canvassers and certified by the secretary of state’s office.













Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.